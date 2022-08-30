A Prosecco Bar Just Opened Near Toronto & You Can Live Out Your Bubbliest Dreams
All dishes pair with sparkling wine.🍾
This new restaurant in Hamilton is letting you pop some bubbly any day of the week. No official celebrations are required.
Secco is a prosecco bar and everything from cocktails to the paintings on the walls embody the sparkling theme. It is the first cocktail bar of its kind in the city and you should visit if you love sparkling wine and celebrations.
Prosecco isn't just a theme on the menu, "It's thoughtfully paired with our dishes and included in a number of our cocktails. Even the decor includes lots of elements of prosecco, including some of the colour themes and photographs on the walls," Chase Woon, the marketing manager, tells Narcity.
The food menu was created with bubbly in mind so the dishes (such as spicy salmon sushi and adobo style chicken) pair well with sparkling drinks. The globally-inspired plates are meant to be shared.
Four different cocktails currently include prosecco and the restaurant plans to add more. The Archibald is a fun cocktail that is comes filled with smoke. It includes bourbon and orange bitters, among other ingredients.
The cocktail Lola is made with a rosé prosecco along with gin, lemon juice, peach schnapps and raspberries. You can of course grab a glass of wine from the selection of six proseccos, two sparkling wines, two bruts and five types of champagne.
There is also a reserve wine list that includes Dom Pérignon and Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades champagne. The prosecco bar opened in August 2022 in the James Street South neighbourhood nearby many other shops and restaurants.
Secco Hamilton
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Globally inspired share plates
Address: 150 James St. S., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip bubbly all evening at Hamilton's first prosecco bar where the food menu has been thoughtfully crafted with sparkling wine in mind.