These 31 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Top 100 In Canada For 2022
Who's hungry?
If you consider yourself a foodie, then it looks like Toronto is the place to be. The 100 top restaurants in Canada this year were just revealed, and so many Toronto spots made the cut.
OpenTable has released its list of the Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in Canada for 2022, and 31 Toronto places were featured. The restaurants were selected by looking at over 1 million reviews from OpenTable users between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.
The roundup consists of a variety of eateries, from Michelin-starred venues to neighbourhood gems. Some of the top destinations include Toronto's Michelin Star restaurants Osteria Giulia and Don Alfonso 1890.
"We’re seeing a strong interest in a variety of dining establishments and experiences this year, and strong representation from traditional continental to diverse international cuisines," Matt Davis, Country Director, OpenTable Canada said in a press release.
Here are the Toronto venues included in Canada's Most Beloved Restaurants list in alphabetical order:
- 1 Kitchen – Toronto, ON
- Akira Back – Toronto, ON
- Amal Restaurant – Toronto, ON
- Anejo Restaurant - (King St) – Toronto, ON
- Auberge du Pommier – Toronto, ON
- Bar Isabel – Toronto, ON
- Baro – Toronto, ON
- Blu Ristorante – Toronto, ON
- Byblos – Downtown – Toronto, ON
- Bymark – Toronto, ON
- Café Boulud – Toronto, ON
- Cano Restaurant – Toronto, ON
- Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, ON
- Capocaccia Trattoria – Toronto, ON
- Carisma – Toronto, ON
- Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto, ON
- Giulietta – Toronto, ON
- Grey Gardens – Toronto, ON
- Hy's Steakhouse - Toronto – Toronto, ON
- Ki Modern Japanese + Bar – Toronto, ON
- Lee – Toronto, ON
- Maison Selby – Toronto, ON
- Marked – Toronto, ON
- Morton's The Steakhouse – Toronto, ON
- Osteria Giulia – Toronto, ON
- REIGN – Toronto, ON
- Sassafraz – Toronto, ON
- Scaramouche Restaurant – Toronto, ON
- Shook Kitchen – Toronto, ON
- Sofia – Toronto, ON
- Sorrel Rosedale – Toronto, ON
Forty-eight of the 100 restaurants are located in Ontario, making it the province with the highest amount of featured spots, followed by Alberta with 23.
Top-reviewed restaurants from around Ontario include Trattoria Timone in Oakville, Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Bocado Restaurant in Prince Edward County.
A bunch of new Ontario restaurants were also featured in Air Canada enRoute'sTop 10 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants for 2022, with a Toronto spot coming in at number one.
Next time you're in the mood for a good meal, you can check out some of Canada's "most beloved" restaurants right here in Toronto.