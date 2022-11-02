Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These New Ontario Restaurants Were Named The Best In Canada & A Toronto Spot Topped The List

Ontario restaurants make up half the list.

Ontario Associate Editor
If you're craving something new for your next dinner out, then these spots are worth a visit. Air Canada enRoute has revealed its Top 10 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants for 2022, and a Toronto restaurant took first place.

The venues were chosen by journalist Nancy Matsumoto who took a month-long trip across the country and dined anonymously at over 30 restaurants selected by a panel. All factors were taken into consideration when judging the restaurants, including "culinary vision," "quality of ingredients," and "team spirit."

"It's inspiring to see these restaurants make their mark with world-class cuisine while also leading the way on industry trends such as sustainability and workplace wellness," Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada said in a press release. "We wish them all luck and success."

Of the top 10 restaurants, five are in Ontario, with Restaurant 20 Victoria in Toronto taking first place. The venue boasts a 6-course tasting menu and a bar area for à la carte plates.

Other restaurants on the list include MIMI Chinese, known for its four-foot noodles, and Fonda Balam, which was given a given a Bib Gourmand rating in the Michelin Guide. Perch in Ottawa and Hearts Tavern & Bar in Kimberley also made the list.

Here are all the Canadian restaurants featured:

  • Restaurant 20 Victoria (Toronto, ON)
  • Mastard (Montreal, QC)
  • MIMI Chinese (Toronto, ON)
  • Perch (Ottawa, ON)
  • Một Tô (Calgary, AB)
  • Hearts Tavern & Bar (Kimberley, ON)
  • Fonda Balam (Toronto, ON)
  • Major Tom (Calgary, AB)
  • Fox & Monocle (North Saanich, BC)
  • Restaurant Alentours (Quebec City, QC)


    • Next time you're hungry, you can check out one of these top-rated spots for a meal.

