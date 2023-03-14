A Swanky Italian Restaurant Fest Is Coming To Toronto With 2-Course Meals Under $25
Fill up on food without breaking the bank. 🍕
Italian food lovers rejoice! A drool-worthy restaurant fest is coming to Toronto and you can indulge in two-course meals for under $25.
Eataly, Toronto's massive Italian marketplace, is hosting a Restaurant Fest from March 17 to April 2, 2023, and you can fill up on all the pizza and pasta of your dreams.
The event features "tantalizing tableside experiences and live cooking demonstrations" as well as prix fixe two-course menus at various restaurants to enjoy. The menus highlight spring flavours and authentic Italian cuisine so you can feel like you're on a mini trip to Rome.
Both La Pizza & La Pasta and Birroteca by Indie Alehouse will offer two-course meals for $24. La Piazza's two-course menu is priced at $29 and La Pescheria and Trattoria Milano have theirs at $35.
You can feast on dishes like housemade gnocchi with asparagus and housemade pea and ricotta ravioli. Wine and cocktails will start at $10 at all of Eataly's restaurants during the event.
La Pizza e La Pasta is also offering a "Guilty Pleasures" menu which includes items like crab and housemade focaccia.
Reservations for the experience are available online.
If you're looking for more delicious meals at an affordable price you can head to PIANO PIANO for lunch. The restaurant has a $34 three-course meal at all of its locations so you can enjoy an Italian feast without breaking the bank.
Get ready for pizza, pasta, and more Italian specialties at Eataly this month.
Restaurant Fest
Price: $24 +
When: March 17 to April 2, 2023
Address: 55 Bloor St West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy Italian dishes at an affordable price at Eataly's Restaurant Fest.