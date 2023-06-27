I've Been Single For Over A Year Now & These Are My 7 Fav First Date Spots In Toronto (PHOTOS)
Keep it cute & casual!
The perfect first date spot in Toronto is hard to find.
I've been dating in the city for over a year now, and I've gone on a handful of first dates (cough cough, I may have gone on seven first hinge dates in a week last year), so I think I can speak to Toronto's best restaurants for first dates.
First dates are magical. You have the potential of a great connection laid out in front of you – all you have to do is get over your butterflies and share a meal while exchanging cursory glances and awkward small talk until you find your footing.
But the location you choose plays a big part in how smoothly your date will go.
If you grab drinks at a rowdy bar on King Street, you'll spend the whole date yelling in the other person's ear to hear them over some 2000's R&B song.
On the other side of the spectrum, if you go to a quiet formal restaurant playing soft classical music, every other table in the restaurant will be eavesdropping on your first date – and let's be real, we can all spot a first date a mile away.
A first date needs to be intimate enough to have a conversation without feeling formal, so I prefer smaller restaurants with warm environments and delicious food that won't break the bank.
So here are seven restaurants in Toronto that I think are perfect for a first date, from cozy bistros to late-night snack bars.
Piano Piano the restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 55 Colborne St., Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Italian
Why You Need to Go: Piano Piano has multiple locations, but their Colborne Street restaurant is my favourite.
The interior is luxe and lush with rich velvet details and an intricate carousel bar on the second level that will for sure blow your date away. This restaurant is visually stunning, and the food is delicious, with plenty of pasta and pizza options to choose from.
If you happen to grab lunch for your first date, you can also try their three-course special for just $34, which will get you an appetizer, main and dessert.
416 Snack Bar
Price: 💸
Address: 181 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Small Asian-inspired bites
Why You Need to Go: This snack bar is the perfect hole in the wall for a first date.
It's intimate and private, with delicious snack-sized dishes you can share. The cocktails here are top-notch, and it feels like an underground New York speakeasy.
The menu is full of diverse cuisine and options, so you'll be able to find a few snacks for everyone. I personally recommend trying a couple to share over a cocktail or two at the bar.
It's open until 2 a.m., so if you're looking for a late-night spot to wow your date, 416 Snack Bar will do the trick.
Milou
Price:💸💸
Cuisine: Cafe Bistro bar
Address: 1375 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need to Go: If you're looking for a casual and cozy cafe that feels like a European holiday on Dundas West, look no further. This cafe bistro is perfect for a first date, whether you are popping in for a lazy morning brunch, grabbing an afternoon bite or having dinner with cocktails.
The menu is smaller but delicious. I personally love their cheese plate with honey and truffle chips if you're looking for a lighter snack, but there are plenty of options throughout the day.
This spot is popular, though, so you'll want to make a reservation if you're looking to bring your date here in order to avoid waiting in a line out the door.
Lao Lao Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5 Street Joseph Street Retail #5 Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Lao
Why You Need to Go: This new bar is a tropical oasis where you can introduce your date to the cuisine of Laos.
I love trying new cuisines on dates and sharing new experiences. So this is a great spot if you're looking to expand your palate, considering there aren't a whole lot of Lao spots in Toronto!
The dishes are perfect for sharing family style, so you can try a few items on the menu together while sipping on some cocktails.
Flame Sushi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 204 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Japanese
Why You Need to Go: Toronto sushi spots are usually ridiculously expensive and gorgeous or affordable but a little run-down but Flame Sushi is the perfect happy medium. The food is great, and the restaurant is sleek and modern, with fun decor and dark green leather booths.
It's upscale enough to be a great date night destination, but it's not going to beat your wallet up like Kasa Moto.
The food here is great, and the cocktails are innovative and fun, with plenty of Instagramable options for everyone.
Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 104 Portland Street, Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Jamaican
Why You Need to Go: Chubby's is an adorable Jamaican restaurant on Portland Street just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of King West.
This spot would be killer for a first date, whether you're looking for a couple of snacks or a full sit-down dinner, or just drinks.
This restaurant has fun tropical vibes with pink accents and plants everywhere, not to mention a quaint patio with twinkling string lights. I love their jerk shrimp and slow-baked jerk wings, so if you're going for some small plates, make sure to order these!
La Carnita
Price: 💸💸
Address: 106 John Street, Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Mexican
Why You Need to Go: La Carnita has some of the best tacos in the city. This restaurant is always packed, so you'll need a reservation to get in on weekends, but if you do manage to snag a reso, it's great for a date night out.
The music is always bumping, so I'd recommend sitting beside your date at the bar and ordering some margaritas and tacos as you get a bit more comfortable with each other.
If the date goes well, you can also extend the night by going to Sweet Jesus next door for ice cream.