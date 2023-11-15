9 Cheap Christmas Date Ideas In & Around Toronto That Cost $25 Or Less
Cue some Mariah Carey music!
Christmas brings a special kind of romance to Toronto and there are so many festive spots to explore with your loved one. From twinkling markets to boozy holiday drinks, you can enjoy a sleigh-full of activities without breaking the bank.
The holidays can be an expensive time, but these festive dates cost $25 and under per person so you don't have to worry about blowing your budget.
Here are nine enchanting Christmas date ideas in and around Toronto that will have you (and your wallet) feeling jolly.
Sip boozy Christmas drinks
Price: $14 + per cocktail
When: Opening November 17, 2023
Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get merry at this over-the-top Christmas bar in Toronto. Miracle is returning for another year with themed drinks, kitschy decor and holiday music.
The pop-up bar has a variety of boozy beverages served in Christmas mugs, including Holiday Spiked Chai, Mulled Wine, Snowball Old-Fashioned and Jingle Balls Nog.
You'll want to wear your ugliest sweaters and snap some pics together at the festive photo ops.
Wander through a dazzling lights festival
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: December 1, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: 500 Progress Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy Christmas festival makes for a romantic date night and is located just outside of the city. Holiday Nights of Lights features twinkling displays, glowing pathways and more.
You can warm up with boozy drinks at the Blizzard Bar, cuddle up at the crackling fire pits, shop from the Christmas market and fall in love on the midway rides.
Go to a candlelit concert
Price: $26 + per person
When: Select dates from December 13 to 22, 2023
Address: 115 Simpson Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Does it get more romantic than a live concert surrounded by flickering candles? The Holiday Special Candlelight Concert is taking place at The Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto and you can listen to classic Christmas tunes in a room lit with glowing candles.
The event includes songs like "The First Noël," "Hark the Harold Angels Sing," "O Holy Night" and more. While the tickets begin at $26 per person, just a tad over the $25 limit, the extra dollar could be worth it for this enchanting and romantic holiday experience.
Step into a magical Christmas Land
Price: $19.99 per adult, free for the market
When: November 17, 2023 to December 23, 2023
Address: 18463 ON-48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a festive road trip just outside of the city and visit this magical Christmas Land. Niemi's Family Farm is transforming into a twinkling holiday attraction complete with a Scandinavian Christmas Market, dazzling pathways and a Polar Express train.
You can cozy up and roast s'mores together, ride the train, and enjoy authentic treats from the farm. It's a magical spot to spend a day or evening together.
Glide around a skating rink
Price: Free
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Skating season is here! Gliding around an ice rink, mitten-in-mitten, is a super romantic way to enjoy the holidays with your loved one.
The Nathan Phillips Square ice rink is a dreamy spot to skate right in the heart of Toronto. The best part is — it's free. There are rentals available onsite should you need a pair of skates.
Explore a trail of festive flowers
Price: Free
When: December 6 to 10, 2023
Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says "romance" like a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and this festive trail in Toronto is bursting with blooms.
Fleurs de Villes NOËL Bloor-Yorkville is a "festive floral trail" featuring flower displays and installations by local creators. Some displays you can see include a Holiday Sleigh at The Colonnade, a Skating Scene at the Yorkville Village Oval, a North Pole Sign with Reindeer in Yorkville Lane, a Mrs. Claus Mannequin and more.
Stroll through a Winter Village
Price: Free to $30 per person
When: Opening November 16, 2023
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of the most romantic things to do in Toronto during the holidays is visit the Distillery Winter Village.
This enchanting Christmas market will make you feel like you're exploring Europe with your loved one. Featuring cute vendor cabins, twinkling lights, carollers and a giant, glistening tree, you can live out all your Hallmark dreams here.
There are boozy drinks to enjoy as well as tasty treats that will have you feeling sweet.
Enjoy fondue by the fire
Price: $50 for two people
When: Starting November 21, 2023
Address: 90 Bloor St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can cuddle up by a fire and indulge in gooey fondue at the W Hotel this season. The venue is hosting Fireside Fondue, a "classic Swiss winter indulgence" in a plush indoor Firepit area.
The savoury option includes "luscious melted Gruyère paired with delectable bites" while the sweet option comes with "ruby or dark chocolate, paired with assorted berries, nuts, brownies and more."
Visit a Christmas tree farm
Price: $1 reservation fee per person
When: Opening November 19, 2023
Address: 1974 Concession 2 Rd. W., Lynden, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're in search of a Christmas tree or you just want to experience a festive farm, Merry Farms makes for a magical date spot.
The venue has cut-your-own and pre-cut trees as well as beautiful scenery to enjoy. On weekends, you can head to The Sweet Shack and indulge in dishes like peameal on a bun, apple cider donuts, fudge, cookies and more.
The rustic Christmas Store is brimming with holiday items.
Call up your favourite person and experience all the Christmas romance at these date spots.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.