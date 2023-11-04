This Scandinavian Christmas Land Near Toronto Has A Polar Express Train & Twinkly Market
It's full of holiday magic. ✨
Put on some Mariah Carey and grab a gingerbread latte because Christmas will soon be arriving at this enchanting farm near Toronto.
Niemi's Family Farm is bringing back its market and Christmas Land starting November 17, 2023 until December 23, 2023. The dazzling event features endless magic and holiday cheer so you'll want to plan a road trip.
The Scandinavian-style Christmas Market is brimming with festive goods and you can find everything from Christmas trees to handmade soaps, wreaths, ornaments, candles, cards and more.
The Christmas Cafe has delicious Finnish treats and you can sip hot chocolate and enjoy Scandinavian candy and fresh Finnish bread.
There will also be homemade fresh soup by the Niemi's to warm you up on chilly winter days.
The Christmas Land features "twinkly lit pathways," cozy campfires and cute farm animals.
One of the highlights is the Polar Express Train Ride which winds around the snowy farm and features the Christmas Story onboard.
The Christmas Village is home to Santa's workshop and you can meet the jolly man himself on Fridays and Saturdays.
This year there will be a new variety of animals to meet as well as new photo opportunities so you'll want to snap some pics.
The farm offers private Christmas bonfires with s'more kits where you can warm your toes and enjoy gooey sweet treats.
Tickets for this festive experience are currently available online. If you're dreaming of twinkling lights, festive treats and holiday magic then this enchanting farm is the place to be.
Niemi's Christmas Land
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 17, 2023 to December 23, 2023
Address: 18463 ON-48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience the magical Christmas Land at Niemi farm for a festive holiday adventure.
