9 Enchanting Spots In Ontario That Are Like A Christmas Trip To Frosty Finland
You can spend the season like you're in snow-covered Finland by visiting these majestic winter places in Ontario.
From frosty forests to charming markets, you'll feel like you've hopped in Santa's sleigh and flew into another world.
Scandinave Spa
Price: $75 +
Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by snowcapped trees, this dreamy spa comes with a Nordic waterfall and steam baths for the perfect winter escape.
Niemi's Outdoor Christmas Market
Price: $14.99+ per person
When: November 12 to December 22, 2021
Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming market is brimming with Northern Europe vibes, and you can sip hot chocolate as you shop for goodies and enjoy the lights.
Sloan's Village
Price: $17 admission
When: November 22, 2021 to December 23, 2021
Address: Two locations
Why You Need To Go: You can visit not one but two Christmas villages at this attraction, and there's lots of festive fun to enjoy. The bonfire pits in the snowy forest will make you feel like you've taken a trip to Finland.
Winterfest Domes & Cabins In The Square
Price: $129.99 per person
When: Until late March, 2022
Address: 6080 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Old Stone Inn has transformed into a winter wonderland worthy of Finland, and you can dine in cozy cabins or frosty snow globes for the ultimate winter experience. Plus, there's a house-made chocolate-dipped marshmallow on the menu.
Spademan Tree Farm
Price: $65 + per tree
Address: 545 Regional Road 21, Port Perry, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming tree farm is straight out of a Hallmark movie, and it's a beautiful place to find your perfect Christmas tree.
10Below Icewine Lounge
Price: $39 per person
Address: 290 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip icewine in a lounge made of actual ice by heading to the Peller Estates Winery.
Christmas Village At Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
Price: $120 for a group of up to 6 people
When: Select days in December, 2021
Address: 2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to a hidden Christmas village surrounded by sparkling trees. It's like stepping into a forest in Finland, and there's even hot chocolate to keep you cozy.
Thomas Tree Farm
Price: $66.37 + per tree
Address: 6421 McCordick Rd. Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get lost in snow-covered branches at this tree farm, which has a frosty maple bush, hot chocolate, and more.
The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $8 per adult on select days
When: November 18 to December 31, 2021
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: No trip to Finland is complete without visiting a Christmas market and sipping mulled wine, and The Distillery Winter Village comes with all the quaint European vibes.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.