9 Enchanting Spots In Ontario That Are Like A Christmas Trip To Frosty Finland

@emscourtney | Instagram, @mikchorney | Instagram

You can spend the season like you're in snow-covered Finland by visiting these majestic winter places in Ontario.

From frosty forests to charming markets, you'll feel like you've hopped in Santa's sleigh and flew into another world.

Scandinave Spa

Price: $75 +

Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by snowcapped trees, this dreamy spa comes with a Nordic waterfall and steam baths for the perfect winter escape.

Website

Niemi's Outdoor Christmas Market

Price: $14.99+ per person

When: November 12 to December 22, 2021

Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: This charming market is brimming with Northern Europe vibes, and you can sip hot chocolate as you shop for goodies and enjoy the lights.

Website

Sloan's Village

Price: $17 admission

When: November 22, 2021 to December 23, 2021

Address: Two locations

Why You Need To Go: You can visit not one but two Christmas villages at this attraction, and there's lots of festive fun to enjoy. The bonfire pits in the snowy forest will make you feel like you've taken a trip to Finland.

Website

Winterfest Domes & Cabins In The Square

Price: $129.99 per person

When: Until late March, 2022

Address: 6080 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Old Stone Inn has transformed into a winter wonderland worthy of Finland, and you can dine in cozy cabins or frosty snow globes for the ultimate winter experience. Plus, there's a house-made chocolate-dipped marshmallow on the menu.

Website

Spademan Tree Farm

Price: $65 + per tree

Address: 545 Regional Road 21, Port Perry, ON

Why You Need To Go: This charming tree farm is straight out of a Hallmark movie, and it's a beautiful place to find your perfect Christmas tree.

Website

10Below Icewine Lounge

Price: $39 per person

Address: 290 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip icewine in a lounge made of actual ice by heading to the Peller Estates Winery.

Website

Christmas Village At Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm

Price: $120 for a group of up to 6 people

When: Select days in December, 2021

Address: 2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to a hidden Christmas village surrounded by sparkling trees. It's like stepping into a forest in Finland, and there's even hot chocolate to keep you cozy.

Website

Thomas Tree Farm

Price: $66.37 + per tree

Address: 6421 McCordick Rd. Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get lost in snow-covered branches at this tree farm, which has a frosty maple bush, hot chocolate, and more.

Website

The Distillery Winter Village

Price: $8 per adult on select days

When: November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: No trip to Finland is complete without visiting a Christmas market and sipping mulled wine, and The Distillery Winter Village comes with all the quaint European vibes.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This Farm Near Toronto Has A Twinkly Village With Mulled Wine & Gingerbread Donuts

It's like stepping into Santa's backyard. 🎅

@theluckynavigator | Instagram, @rosecolouredexistence | Instagram

This farm near Toronto has turned into a sparkling holiday wonderland, and you'll feel like a Christmas elf as soon as you arrive.

Howells Farm has brought back its Christmas at Howells event for a second year, and it's filled with thousands of lights, tasty treats, and Instagram-worthy photo ops.

Walmart To Remove Sex Toys From Kids' Section Of Website After Someone Obviously Complained

The items were definitely not PG-13.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Searching through Walmart's children's section online usually doesn't, and should never, involve stumbling onto sexually explicit content, but the internet is a strange place.

CTV News reported that a woman named Danica Bennett chased the retail giant for weeks after discovering pornographic products being promoted in the Toys and Stuffed Animals section.

This Ontario Christmas Market Is Transforming An Old Cereal Factory Into A 'Twinkle Town'

The tree will be decked out in breakfast-inspired ornaments.

@teee.elizabeth | Instagram, @100kellogg | Instagram

This old London cereal factory is getting a major holiday glow up, and it's offering spoonfuls of cheer this season.

100 Kellogg Lane, an entertainment complex in a converted Kellogg's factory, is hosting its second Merry Market, and the massive space will whisk you away to Christmas land.

This Ontario Christmas Market Has A Boozy Fondue Lounge & Takes Place In A Glowing Barn

It's like a holiday trip to historic Europe.

The Eddie

You don't need a plane ticket in order to enjoy some authentic European vibes this season. A new Christmas market is happening in Ontario, and it will sweep you away to another world.

The Eddie, a hotel and farm in Prince Edward County, has transformed its 1860s barn into a holiday marketplace with a European feel.

