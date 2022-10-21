This Christmas Land Near Toronto Has Polar Express Rides & A Twinkling Scandinavian Market
It's a winter wonderland.
Can you hear sleigh bells jingling? The Christmas season is coming up, and one magical holiday event has already announced its plans.
Christmas Land with Polar Express at Niemi's is taking place at Niemi's Family Farm in Mount Albert, less than an hour from Toronto. The annual holiday activation opens November 12 and includes the traditional Scandinavian Market as well as some new features.
The Scandinavian Christmas Market is free to visit, and this year, half of the market will be held indoors with a café. You can sip festive beverages like hot chocolate, apple cider, and Glogi ( a Scandinavian Christmas drink), as well as shop from up to 50 vendors.
Christmas Land requires admission, and you can step into a sparkling world of cheer. The area is filled with thousands of lights and lanterns as well as Christmas music to set the mood.
You can travel around a glowing forest, roast s'mores by a fire, and snap some pics by the photo ops. A brand new Polar Express ride is available this year as well. The "train" is made specially for the Christmas event and consists of two carrier trailers that look like historic train cars.
The ride will take you on an enchanting winter journey around the farm to see the horses and possibly other animals. There's also a new Santa's workshop to explore.
Treats like crepes and stone-baked pizza will be available to purchase. If you're looking for some festive magic, add this spot to your holiday plans.
Christmas Land with Polar Express at Neimi's
Price: $19.99 per adult for Christmas Land
When: Opening November 12, 2022
Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a magical Christmas world at this farm, which as a new Polar Express experience this year.
