NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
comments
christmas in toronto

A Huge New Holiday Festival Is Opening Near Toronto With 50Ft Light Tunnels & Boozy Drinks

It's transforming a park into a "sparkling winter wonderland." ❄️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Colourful light tunnel. Right: Christmas lights and trees.

Colourful light tunnel. Right: Christmas lights and trees.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Courtesy of Bingemans

It's time to dust off your Michael Bublé holiday album, because a brand new festival has already been announced for the Christmas season.

Bingemans, a multi-use entertainment park in Kitchener, just announced that it will be hosting a massive holiday event called Jingle Bell Rock this year.

Opening November 12, the immersive light festival will turn the park into a "sparkling winter wonderland." The event is running until January 7, so there's lots of time to enjoy this Christmasy world.

Map of Jingle Bell Rock.Map of Jingle Bell Rock.Courtesy of Bingemans

The entire attraction spans over 80,000 square-feet, and you can expect to see glowing installations and dazzling light shows synchronized to music.

At the centre of this holiday land is a massive 40-foot LED tree that illuminates the surrounding area. You can venture through sparkling 50-foot light tunnels, a "Twinkly Forest," and even decorate cookies in Mrs. Claus's kitchen.

The 5-foot fire pits will keep you toasty and warm, and you can even roast some s'mores over the flames. The experience is even more lit at Frosty’s Nog Shoppe and Jager Ice Bar, where you can sip holiday-themed cocktails.

On featured nights, you can see live entertainment on the Jingle Jam Stage.

"We are presenting the innovation of a truly wonderous attraction in a big way this year," says Mark Bingeman, President of Bingemans in a press release. "We are delighted to be unveiling an immersive light and sound experience like no other in the Waterloo Region. Prepare to be dazzled by the joy and wonder of Jingle Bell Rock."

The park's other popular holiday event, Gift of Lights, is also returning this year on November 12.

Tickets for Jingle Bell Rock are available online, so get ready for some new festive experiences this year.

Jingle Bell Rock

Glowing candy cane installation. \u200b

Glowing candy cane installation.

Jingle Bell Rock

Price: $8.95 + admission

When: November 12, 2022 to January 7, 2023

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: A brand new holiday festival is opening near Toronto with a light show and more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...