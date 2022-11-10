This Holiday Light Tunnel Is Just Over An Hour From Toronto & It's Festive AF
Admire the twinkly lights from the cozy comfort of your car.🎄🚘
Forget walking in a winter wonderland — you can drive through one this holiday season!
Bingemans Gift of Lights in coming back to Kitchener, Ontario, from November 12 to December 31. It is the largest drive-thru holiday light display in southwestern Ontario, and it features everything from a gorgeous tunnel of lights to bright Christmas decorations. With over 300 displays and a million lights, the entire path runs 2 kilometres long!
From November 12 to December 15, visitors can drive through and admire the light shows, starting at 5:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. Starting Friday, December 16, hours will be extended from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate more people. Tickets range from $24.95 to $36.96 per car of up to eight passengers and can be purchased ahead of time online.
There's even a radio station to tune in and listen while you drive through the course — Gift of Lights Radio 103.3 FM.
On three special nights of the season, the light path is open to walking guests only. So bundle up, ditch the car and see the snowy landscape by foot on Sunday, November 27, Monday, December 12 or Wednesday, December 28 (plus, tickets are cheaper those nights, too).
The Gift of Lights grounds will be open through the holidays, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, if you're looking for something festive to fill the evening.
The Gift of Lights is suitable for people of all ages, and groups with a car, van, pick-up truck or SUV can be admitted to the event. Hot chocolate and cider will be available for purchase at the start of the drive as well.
After the tour, you can also check out the Boston Pizza Kingpin Bowlounge, or the FunworX Indoor Play Land, both located within the Bingemans facility.
Bingemans Gift of Lights
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr. Kitchener, Ontario.
Price: Single vehicle with up to eight passengers: $24.95 - $36.95; prices range from $39.95 - $132.95 larger vehicles, depending on the number of passengers.
Why You Should Go: Get in the holiday spirit with a drive through this festive showcase of lights.
For more information, visit their website.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 18, 2016.