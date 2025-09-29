Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This BC town known as 'little Switzerland' is among 'Canada's best small towns to live in'

Time for a mountain escape. 🍂

Person walking by a lake in the fall. Right: Someone in a small town.

A small town in B.C. with European vibes.

@sarachu_canada | Instagram, @kayla.sargeant | Instagram
Editor

Visiting this B.C. small town means slowing down, spending days wandering the cozy streets and escaping into the nature surrounding them. Like many places in the province, the scenic wilderness is at the forefront of a trip here, with mountain peaks surrounding a tranquil lake and lush forest trails waiting to be explored.

This spot was named among Canada's best small towns to live in, on a Narcity poll, and it lives up to the title.

Kaslo is a charming village nestled in the Kootenay Region of B.C. It's on the shore of the beautiful Kootenay Lake, about an hour away from the more bustling community of Nelson.

Kaslo is the epitome of small-town vibes, with historic buildings lining the street that are brimming with local shops. Wandering around town, you'll feel like you've stepped into a postcard from a little Swiss village. Its nickname is actually the 'Little Switzerland of Canada' and the views from the mountain town don't disappoint.

Another claim to fame of this town is the SS Moyie, which is known as the world's oldest intact sternwheeler.

While exploring the downtown of the village, you'll get to see the legendary boat, stroll past the picturesque Kaslo Hotel, and pop in and out of the Front Street stores.

Nature is at your doorstep here, with endless trails winding through the vibrant forest, and adventurous hikes taking you to mountain lookouts.

Depending on the time of the year, you can also get out on Kootenay Lake, renting a kayak or opting to ferry to one of the other small towns nearby.

If you're looking for a fall escape with unmatched views and a charming atmosphere, head to Kaslo.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Explore this list   👀

    • Morgan Leet

      Editor

      Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

