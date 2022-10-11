The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Is Coming Back To Toronto With New Sparkling Displays
Here is when tickets go on sale and what's new.🎄👇🏼
If you're already dreaming of holiday magic, it's time to get excited because The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is returning to Toronto in November.
This popular holiday event is an interactive drive-thru experience filled with thousands of twinkly lights, live entertainment, photo ops and tasty treats.
You can enjoy the magical Christmas event from November 12 to December 23 and there are a number of new displays to look out for this year.
Holiday drive-thru entrance with countless twinkly lights. The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
You will drive along a 1.5-kilometre path that is full of sparkling displays and holiday characters. There are new interactive exhibits this year along with favourites from last year like the Santa photo stop.
This year's Santa photo setup has a fresh look featuring the gates of the North Pole among a snowy winter scene that leads to Santa Claus.
New displays include a traditional Christmas market where you'll spot cabin huts, carolers, an ice rink, a merry-go-round and a Ferris wheel as well as a ski hill scene with tobogganers and Santa enjoying an après-ski moment in a Muskoka chair. You will also see Mrs. Claus double-checking the Naughty and Nice list.
Snow globe Christmas display with an elf. The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Tickets are released in batches so that the event does not sell out right away. You can buy them online every two weeks starting on November 6 at 12 p.m until December 4.
The ticket price is $25 per vehicle and the total proceeds are donated to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities which help children and youth access sports across Canada.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Christmas elf singing with carollers on a holiday trail.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Price: $25 per vehicle
When: Tickets are on sale November 6 and the event opens November 12, 2022
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can drive through a sparkling holiday wonderland filled with festive lights, Christmas characters and performances.
