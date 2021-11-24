Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
first look

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Has Magic At Every Turn & Here's A Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

It's like driving though the North Pole.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Has Magic At Every Turn & Here's A Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)
Samantha Peksa | Narcity

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail has returned to the Toronto area, and you can drive through a festive wonderland filled with enchanting stops, photo ops, and more.

The 1.5-kilometre path has even more magic this year, and here's a little peek at what you can expect to see when taking a trip into this festive world.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Samantha Peksa | Narcity

The adventure begins by tuning into the Canadian Tire Christmas Trail playlist on Spotify, which features holiday favourites like It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the iconic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Samantha Peksa | Narcity

Christmas-themed stop-and-go lights are scattered throughout the trail, giving you a chance to pause, play some games and enjoy the various installations. Elves like Chuckles and Einstein will direct you to all the stops so you won't miss out on any magic.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Samantha Peksa | Narcity

At one station, you'll be treated to milk and cookies delivered right to your vehicle. At another, you'll be serenaded by some merry a cappella carolers.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Samantha Peksa | Narcity

You'll feel like you're in the North Pole at the drive-thru tunnel lined with tiny shops and gift-wrapping stations for the elves. Santa is even there to chat and pose for a quick photo. The best part? You don't even have to leave your car! It's a good thing the elves have your email address — they just send you the pic once your done.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Samantha Peksa | Narcity

Other highlights include a giant snow globe with a princess inside, an interactive memory game, and tons of twinkling lights. New tickets for the experience are released every Monday until December 13, so start your engines and get ready to take a trip to Christmas land.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail

Samantha Peksa | Narcity

Price: $25 per vehicle

When: November 13 to December 23, 2021

Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dazzling holiday trail will take you through a festive wonderland filled with interactive stations and more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Blue Mountain Village Has Transformed Into A Twinkly Christmas Town & Here's A First Look

You can wander along an illuminated boardwalk trail. ✨

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Blue Mountain Village, and the Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain event has transformed the area into a sparkly wonderland.

Running until January 2, the event boasts an illuminated trail, tons of lights, decor, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Christmas Markets Around Toronto That Are Charming Enough To Be In The North Pole

The sweetest places to do your holiday shopping. 🎄

@ourthingistravel | Instagram, @reevstagram | Instagram

One of the most magical ways to spend the holiday season is wandering through a Christmas market, and there are so many happening in and around Toronto.

You can visit some old favourites and explore some new spots to fill up on treats, shop for goodies, and get in the festive spirit.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Free Christmas Events In Toronto Where You Can Be Merry Without Being Broke

Leave your wallet behind!

@eri8_travel | Instagram, @torontounion | Instagram

The most wonderful time of the year can quickly become the most expensive time of the year, especially with all the gift shopping, events, and festive lattes.

The good news is, there's still lots to do around Toronto if you're trying to save some money. Head out to these free events that will make your wallet jolly this season.

Keep Reading Show less

The Distillery's Magical Winter Village Is Now Open & Here's A Peek At All The Festivities

The rebranded Toronto Christmas Market is finally here!

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Lance McMillan | Narcity

One of Toronto's most iconic Christmas events is finally here, and this season, it's returning as something a little different.

The Toronto Christmas Market has been rebranded to The Distillery Winter Village, and you can wander beneath twinkling canopies and along illuminated streets.

Keep Reading Show less