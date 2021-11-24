The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Has Magic At Every Turn & Here's A Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)
It's like driving though the North Pole.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail has returned to the Toronto area, and you can drive through a festive wonderland filled with enchanting stops, photo ops, and more.
The 1.5-kilometre path has even more magic this year, and here's a little peek at what you can expect to see when taking a trip into this festive world.
The adventure begins by tuning into the Canadian Tire Christmas Trail playlist on Spotify, which features holiday favourites like It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the iconic All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Christmas-themed stop-and-go lights are scattered throughout the trail, giving you a chance to pause, play some games and enjoy the various installations. Elves like Chuckles and Einstein will direct you to all the stops so you won't miss out on any magic.
At one station, you'll be treated to milk and cookies delivered right to your vehicle. At another, you'll be serenaded by some merry a cappella carolers.
You'll feel like you're in the North Pole at the drive-thru tunnel lined with tiny shops and gift-wrapping stations for the elves. Santa is even there to chat and pose for a quick photo. The best part? You don't even have to leave your car! It's a good thing the elves have your email address — they just send you the pic once your done.
Other highlights include a giant snow globe with a princess inside, an interactive memory game, and tons of twinkling lights. New tickets for the experience are released every Monday until December 13, so start your engines and get ready to take a trip to Christmas land.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Price: $25 per vehicle
When: November 13 to December 23, 2021
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dazzling holiday trail will take you through a festive wonderland filled with interactive stations and more.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.