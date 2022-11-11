Ottawa's 'Magic Of Lights' Returns With A New Prehistoric Christmas Scene & Festive Pit Stop
Enjoy a BeaverTail under a tunnel of lights.🚗✨
Sparkly holiday magic will surround you at this 2-kilometre light trail in Ottawa with almost one million twinkly lights and there are so many new displays to see this year.
Magic of Lights returns for another season at Wesley Clover Parks and for the first time there is a walkable "pit stop" area in addition to the drive-through event.
Starting November 18, the trail of Christmas lights and decor will be open each evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.
The new "Holiday Pit Stop" includes a walk-through tunnel of twinkly lights and festive displays that make lovely backdrops for your Christmas photos. These lights will be on until 9 p.m. and you can indulge in a sweet BeaverTail here from Thursday through Sunday.
There are sparkly new installations along the route this season including a Prehistoric Christmas, Barbie holiday and monster truck displays. Plus, the enchanted tunnel of lights will be returning. Holiday scenes are as tall as 32 feet and go as long as a few hundred feet.
If you have a letter ready to send to the North Pole you can mail it to Santa through an enchanted mailbox. You can find the mailbox at the start of the driving route by the ticket booths.
This year you can take advantage of a new tiered ticket pricing and for $18 you can visit on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. The flexible any-day tickets are $25 per vehicle.
Magic of Lights
Price: $18+ per vehicle
When: November 18, 2022, to January 7, 2023
Address: Wesley Clover Parks, 401 Corkstown Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can surround yourself with twinkly holiday magic at this drive-through light trail and there are new displays to discover this year.
