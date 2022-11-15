This Ontario Christmas Village Is Hidden In A Snowy Forest & Has A Dazzling New Holiday Trail
Eat deep fried pancakes and take a sleigh ride.
This magical Ontario farm has gotten a major holiday glow-up this year and you'll feel like you're visiting Santa at the North Pole.
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm near Ottawa will turn into a Christmas Village and this year there is also a new Holiday Stroll through a forest of maple trees.
Prepare to sing "Jingle Bells" because on select dates starting December 3 you can play elf games and take a sleigh ride through the snow.
There is a new Holiday Stroll this year where you can follow a forested path full of twinkling Christmas lights and displays. There are about two kilometres of trails and bonfire pits for you to warm up. The trail opens on December 1 and has pet-friendly Thursday nights. Tickets for this event are $8 online and $10 at the door.
The enchantment begins as soon as you arrive and you'll be able to meet some of Santa's elves before taking a sleigh ride into the Christmas Village. You can visit quaint buildings like the Wrapping Station and the Chief Elf Officer (CEO) Office.
A local food truck, Food Dude Fries, will offer warm food and drinks including deep-fried pancakes. You can eat your treats at one of the bonfires in the village and visit the farm store for more desserts to bring home.
Festive music will play in the background as you enjoy various elf games, including wreath toss and Elf Tac Toe. Santa will be at the farm daily and you can visit him after your time in the Christmas Village.
Tickets for the holiday village are on sale now and are $15 per person. You'll choose a time slot when booking online that corresponds to your sleigh ride time and the full event lasts about an hour.
Stanley's Christmas Village
Price: $15 per person, $8+ for the Holiday Stroll
When: Select dates from December 3 to 18, 2022
Address: 2452 York's Corners Rd., Edwards, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a Christmas Village near Ottawa that has sweet treats, elf games and magical sleigh rides.
