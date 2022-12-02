Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Sparkly Holiday Trail Near Ottawa Leads You Through a Forest To A Glowing Waterfall

It starts this weekend!

Ottawa Staff Writer
There are many gorgeous frozen waterfalls to discover around Ottawa but this one in Quebec is in a massive gorge and is lit up with Christmas colours.

The Festival of Lights at Chutes Coulonge Park has a twinkly forest trail that leads you to an illuminated waterfall and it starts on December 2.

The adventure park is closed for the season so the only way to admire this rushing cascade before spring is to visit during the holiday festival.

A trail of twinkly lights leads through a forest of snow-covered trees and reaches a lookout over the frozen falls. The waterfall is lit up in wonderfully bright colours including red and green.

There is a bonfire for you to warm up with a hot chocolate after your colourful stroll and Santa will be visiting each evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The festival runs from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. each night it's open on select dates from December 2 to 17. Admission is $10 per adult, $6 for kids and $30 for a family of four.

Festival of Lights

Price: $10 per adult

When: December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2022

Address: 100 Prom. Du-Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can check out a twinkly holiday trail that leads to a glowing frozen waterfall.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

