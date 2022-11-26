This Christmas Village Near Ottawa Is Back With A Festive Market & New Holiday Light Trail
There are reindeer games and Santa's new cabin.
There is a magical Christmas village near Ottawa and you can spend the day taking snowy wagon rides, picking out your Christmas tree and playing reindeer games.
A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm is back as of November 26 and there are new activities this year including a sparkling holiday walking trail.
The Holiday Light Walk is a new part of the evening light festival where you can wander a snowy lane and admire thousands of lights as they dance to music. There is a new interactive pixel wall display and other festive scenes that come to life around you.
The Town Square Christmas Market is open during both the day and evening for you to browse local vendors and you can find more gifts in the Farm Shop. There are so many treats to indulge in as well and you can sip mulled cider or spiked hot chocolate with gourmet caramel apples by a bonfire.
The Ciderhouse is cooking up a new meal special of roasted butternut squash wood-fired pizza as well as menu items like Christmas poutine and a Christmas turkey burger. You can pair them with hard cider in a variety of festive flavours such as gingersnap.
There are so many activities including snowy wagon rides, cedar mazes to navigate, escape rooms to play and mini villages to explore. You'll want your camera handy for many photo stops such as the wall of gifts.
If you're hoping to take your annual photo with Santa you can find him in a new cabin this year. The big guy and his elves will be on the farm during all opening hours of the event.
A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm
Price: $20+ admission
When: Select times between November 26 to December 23, 2022
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day in an enchanting Christmas village playing reindeer games, visiting Santa, shopping at a holiday market and eating sweet treats.
