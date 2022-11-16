This Christmas Market Near Ottawa Will Sweep You Away To A Quaint European Town
You can skate with Santa and feast on maple taffy.
If you're looking to add some twinkle to your holiday season there is a European-style Christmas market near Ottawa that looks like you've stepped into a Hallmark movie.
Christmas in Old Aylmer will be in Gatineau for two weekends starting on November 25 and it's free to visit. You can browse more than 50 food and drink vendors this year from quaint wooden booths.
The market is bigger than ever and has more vendors compared to previous years, including some with festive treats. You can sip mulled wine and snack on sugary churros as you hunt for unique Christmas gifts. You can also indulge in other food truck eats and sweet treats like maple taffy.
A tree lighting ceremony takes place on November 25 and you can say hello to Santa during the parade on November 26. There are a bunch of new activities this year too including professional photographer sessions over the first weekend and free skating with Santa, along with mini train rides on the second weekend.
Five candlelit show performances will also take place during the event at an additional fee. You can enjoy listening to classic Christmas songs surrounded by the flickering glow of candles.
Market admission is free and there are also free parking options at both of the nearby hockey arenas.
Christmas in Old-Aylmer
Price: Free admission
When: November 25 to 27 and December 2 to 4, 2022
Address: Centre culturel du Vieux-Aylmer, 120 Rue Principale, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're spending the day at a European Christmas market with over 50 vendors in cozy wooden booths.
