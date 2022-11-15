7 Toronto Spots That Just Hit Different In The Wintertime
Here's to celebrating the season with the people that matter.
There’s no question about it: Toronto just does the holiday season right. Spontaneous hot chocolate dates, frosty walks and cozy meals enjoyed fireside — there are plenty of little ways to celebrate in this sparkling city.
This year, Destination Toronto wants you and your people to collect some magical experiences together. And that’s pretty easy to do in a place like the 6ix; something about the chilly time of year turns Toronto into a wonderland.
You can pack your calendar with some unforgettable memories — and save a little bit of money — by taking advantage of the Pass TO Savings. With this handy dandy mobile-exclusive passport, users get up to 20% off some of Toronto's greatest attractions.
That means nightlife, food and a whole bunch of other incredible experiences are in your future. It's available to anyone too — just sign up and the pass will be instantly delivered to your phone via text or email — then gear up for your next snowy adventure.
Whether you're visiting a friend in the city or you’re in need of a celebratory getaway, this is the way to do it in style. Ready to make the most of the season with your crew? Here are seven ways to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in the city.
Wander The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $11 + HST per person (Tickets are required on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings after 4:00 pm, as well as on December 27 - 31. At all other times, access is free and tickets are not required.)
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The charming Distillery District transforms into a winter village, and anyone who’s ever been to the city knows that it's the quintessential holiday stop for anyone looking to experience the season in Toronto.
The Distillery Winter Village comes to life on November 17 with the Trinity Square tree lighting ceremony. Explore vendor cabins, enjoy mouthwatering bites and keep an eye out for Santa and his elves — all beneath a 50-foot tree designed by Dior.
Experience Magical Casa Loma
Price: Rates available online
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma is magical any time of year, but in December, it’s extravagantly decked out in festive lighting displays.
The classic Christmas at the Castle experience allows visitors to explore the dazzling interior and a variety of trees decorated by Canadian designers. You'll also be treated to a live show in the upper gardens. It all sounds very enchanting.
Another festive option is the Holiday Lights Tour where you can enjoy a self-guided walk through the glittering grounds. Bonus: you can score 10% off admission with the Pass TO Savings.
Enjoy The Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Price: Rates available online
Address: 500-145 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There’s nothing like heart-warming carols and holiday hits to get you in the spirit of things.
Here's your chance to connect to Toronto's arts and culture scene in the most seasonal way possible. The Toronto Symphony Orchestra offers you the chance to get all dressed up for a gorgeous night out you won't soon forget. It’s kind of the ultimate excuse to celebrate yourself and the people that matter most.
With the Pass TO Savings, you'll get some serious discounts on select events. Did you know they're performing Elf in Concert this year?
Let Loose At The Second City Toronto
Price: Rates available online
Address: 1 York St., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: Cozy up at a comedy club where the performers will make sure you're laughing all the way (ha, ha, ha).
Cultivate that festive cheer with a night full of serious laughs. December is extra special for the theatre too; it's the club's opening month at its flagship home, and Pass TO Savings is giving you 20% off all performance tickets in December.
Treat Yourself At The Omni King Edward Hotel
Price: Rates available online
Address: 37 King St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is the coziest place to rest your head in between wintry activities. Whether you’re coming in from out of the city or you’re planning a staycation, this is the time to treat yourself to a lavish night out.
The Omni King Edward Hotel is known for being one of the city's most festively decorated places to stay in the downtown core.
You can also indulge in a festive edition of their afternoon tea service with their Nutcracker Tea between November 25 and January 8.
Get Festive In Yorkville
Price: Varies depending on what you’re holiday shopping for
Address: Bloor St. to the south, Avenue Rd. to the west, Davenport Rd. on the north and Yonge St. on the east.
Why You Need To Go: Transform a shopping spree into a whimsical winter experience by visiting the sparkling Bloor-Yorkville area.
Why not make your shopping trip for the perfect gift extra fun? Iconic Yorkville becomes a winter wonderland during the holiday season with its lighting displays and holiday ambience.
Pick up a warm bevvie and browse hundreds of shops (including plenty of designer brands) with your besties. The food is incredible here too, so add an appetizer or two to make the evening really special.
Eating Through TO Food Tours
Price: Rates available online
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Satisfy your cravings (and feed your soul) with a heartwarming food tour during the frosty season.
Eating Through TO Food Tours offers small group food tours featuring dishes that showcase the city's unique culinary scene. Led by local guides and curated in unique ways that’ll cater to your crew’s appetite, this is an experience you won't want to miss.
You can get 20% off the Best of TO and Queen West Pastry Crawl tours with the Pass TO Savings.
It's time to settle into longer evenings, cuddle up with the ones you love and rediscover Toronto beneath a blanket of snow. So take a peek at your calendar and plan for some serious celebration.
While Toronto makes it simple to tap into the spirit of the season every day, the money you save with Pass TO Savings makes every eatery, shop and attraction even better.
All the nooks and crannies of the city feel a little extra cheerful this time of year. That includes Stackt market, a trendy spot that’s transforming into a bazaar for the ages for a six-week-long Holiday Hills event.
It's also Canada's largest shipping container market, which is pretty sweet.
Complete with shops, games, music and other exclusive events, it’s an unmissable stop on the ol’ seasonal itinerary, running from November 18 until December 31.
While you're checking out Holiday Hills, be sure to stop by Shop the Block, a two week pop-up shop hosted by Style Canada between November 29 and December 11. The retail space at Stackt market offers some favourite local Toronto brands and is perfect for gift-giving season.
Warm your heart by visiting these whimsical locales — and be a part of the iconic winter scene in Toronto.
