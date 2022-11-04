This Ontario Christmas Market Has A 'Naughty' Drinks & Sleigh Rides Through The Snow
You can visit Santa's workshop and get a holiday photo.🎅🏻
This Christmas market in Ontario transforms a farm brewery into the North Pole and it will make you feel like an elf.
The holiday market at Mackinnon Brothers Brewing Co. is a festive spectacle with sleigh rides, naughty drinks, tons of market vendors and visits from Santa.
The twinkly market is found in the quaint town of Bath, Ontario and it takes place over two weekends, starting on November 26.
A horse-drawn sleigh takes you on a magical ride past twinkly booths and snow-covered evergreens. The enchantment continues with a stop by Santa's workshop to visit the man in red himself.
Santa will be available for free photos for the duration of the market and the farm asks for a non-perishable food donation (for the food bank) in return. It is recommended to pre-book a time slot for photos with Santa online.
You can decide where your name is on the big guy's list with a visit to the naughty and nice bar. The naughty drinks are spiked with something boozy such as the hot apple cider with salted caramel whiskey and the spiced rum eggnog. If you're feeling nice you can sip on coffee or candy cane hot chocolate.
Food trucks will be scattered across the holiday village and you can feast on southern BBQ and savoury soup or treat yourself to something sweet. You can grab a sugary churro or a s'mores kit, which you can roast and enjoy by one of the many fire pits around the farm.
Over 100 local vendors will have booths set up and it is a great spot to get some Christmas shopping done. There are different vendors over the two weekends and they are all listed online.
There will be a bunch of activities to enjoy including cookie decorating and outdoor games. There will also be Christmas trees for sale and carollers singing festive tunes in the morning. Admission is $10 cash per person.
Holiday Market, Mackinnon Brothers Brewing Co.
Price: $10 cash admission
When: November 26 & 27 and December 3 & 4, 2022
Address: 1915 County 22 Rd., Bath, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're visiting the North Pole as you sip naughty drinks and roast s'mores by a campfire. You can start your Christmas shopping and visit Santa too.
