31 Christmas Movies On Netflix For Every Single Day Of December
Like an advent calendar for your eyeballs.
Some people count down the holiday season with traditional advent calendars, and that's perfectly fine. But what about a holiday movie countdown to help pass the time leading up to, and even after, the big Christmas Day?
To help with this, we've assembled an array of classic, comedic and downright cheesy holiday movies for you and your favourite people and pets to curl up with each night in December.
Here are 31 holiday movies currently available on Netflix Canada so you can enjoy one every damn day of December.
Christmas movies with holiday magic
Movies to watch with younger audiences, or for when you just want to believe in something again.
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
This musical tale feels like a revamped story of Scrooge trying to ruin Christmas in a small town. This flick stars Dolly Parton and How The Grinch Stole Christmas' Christine Baranski.
Klaus
This feel-good Netflix film will pull on all of your heartstrings. The academy-award-nominated picture tells the story of two unlikely friends coming together to help spread holiday joy during Christmas.
Arthur Christmas
Santa's clumsy son takes over a special festive mission in order to save a little girl's Christmas. The 2011 movie was nominated for a Golden Globe award and stars the voices of James McAvoy, Bill Nighy and Jim Broadbent.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Keegan-Michael Key, Forest Whitaker and Hugh Bonneville star in this new Netflix movie. This enchanting live-action film tells the story of a toymaker and his granddaughter who work together to create a revolutionary toy for Christmas. The film also features a bunch of great musical numbers.
Alien Xmas
This animated movie feels totally nostalgic and family-friendly. Aliens invade Earth and try to destroy Christmas in a movie that feels reminiscent of the 1964 TV movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
A Boy Called Christmas
A new magical take on spinning the Santa Claus origin story, this Netflix original follows a young boy on his snowy quest for a mythical elven village. The cast includes legendary talent Kristen Wiig, Maggie Smith and Sally Hawkins.
Christmas but make it ✨Netflix ✨
Netflix original sequels and series for you to watch if you have no other plans that weekend.
The Princess Switch
Vanessa Hudgens plays Stacy De Novo and Lady Margaret in this now-classic Netflix film. In a classic Parent Trap-esque switcheroo, the two women run into each other, realize they have a striking resemblance to one another and decide to trade places.
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Vanessa Hudgens reprises her roles as Stacy De Novo and Lady Margaret in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The sequel is even cheesier than the first, if you can believe it.
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince is arguably the best-known Christmas movie to come from Netflix. A journalist travels to the fictional country of Aldovia to get the scoop on its famous prince, only to end up falling in love with the story she's supposed to cover.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Rose McIver and Ben Lamb are back as Amber and Prince Richards in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Amber adjusts to royal life as she prepares to become Aldovia's queen.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
In the third installment of the popular Netflix series, King Richard and Queen Amber navigate royal duties with a baby on the way.
The Christmas Chronicles
A brother and sister are dedicated to catching Santa on camera. The mission turns into an unexpected journey with St. Nicholas himself.
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are back as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2. In the sequel, a bad elf tries to ruin Christmas and it's up to the parents of the North Pole to save the holidays.
Cheesy Christmas movies
These should be watched and enjoyed for the holiday vibes, not the dialogue.
Holiday In The Wild
Sex and the City's Kristin Davis stars alongside Rob Lowe in this totally heartwarming holiday movie. Davis embarks on an African safari by herself and runs into a handsome man who's dedicated to saving elephants.
A Castle For Christmas
In this Hallmark-esque movie, a struggling artist takes up a temporary gig personal shopping for clients for the holidays. When a stressed-out advertising executive reaches out for her help, she helps him remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Operation Christmas Drop
An all-American take on the holidays, this story follows a congressional aide (Kat Graham) as she travels to a tropical U.S. Air Force base that's set to close — only to be charmed by the holiday generosity of the base's captain (Alexander Ludwig).
Let It Snow
A group of high school students come together and fall apart over the holidays. Not to mention, snow hits the town unexpectedly. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka stars in this adorable Christmas film.
The Holiday Calendar
Another Kat Graham holiday movie, in this one she plays a photographer struggling in both her work life and her love life. She inherits an advent calendar that seems to predict the future and draws a man into her life.
Christmas Inheritance
An heir from the big city is sent to her father's hometown to hand-deliver a Christmas letter to an old family friend. During her trip, she quickly becomes enchanted by the small town's holiday charm.
Holiday Rush
A radio DJ loses his fame and luxurious life overnight. He moves in with his aunt and brings along his spoiled children while he plans his big comeback to the air.
Single All The Way
This queer rom-com's Christmas backdrop fuels its pretend-dating-turned-real-love story of two friends travelling home for the holidays. This movie features a stellar supporting cast that includes Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge.
Feel-good Christmas comedies
These movies show that the holidays can be messy, offering good laughs and feel-good moments to help get through.
Deck The Halls
In this goofy Christmas classic starring Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito as two suburban neighbours, the story follows their rivalry and antics as they each try to make a light display that outdoes the other's.
Last Christmas
Kate (Emilia Clarke) has survived a life-saving surgery only for her life afterward to become an unbearable mess. Working year-round at a Christmas store, the hopeful amateur singer sees her life take a new turn after meeting Tom (Henry Golding).
Love Hard
An L.A. writer finds the seemingly perfect match on a dating app, but when she travels across the country to meet in person and surprise him for Christmas, she discovers she's been duped. This heartwarming comedy stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Shum Jr.
Happiest Season
Home for the holidays hits an unexpected snag when Abby and Harper visit Harper's family. Abby, who's planned a holiday proposal to Harper, finds herself in uncomfortable territory realizing that the family still doesn't know their daughter is gay.
A Bad Moms Christmas
This all-star cast featuring Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski will have you calling home to mom. The holiday-themed Bad Moms sequel follows its familiar cast of mothers through their stresses and antics as they put on Christmas for the whole family, including their own mothers.
Christmas movies that don't have too much Christmas
If you're trying to convince a less-spirited friend or partner to watch with you, these movies won't throw the holiday in their face but should definitely still count as Christmas-movie watching.
Holidate
Emma Roberts is totally sarcastic and hard to love in this new romantic comedy. She cooks up a plan with a total stranger to be her date for every holiday throughout the year to avoid showing up alone.
Bridget Jones's Diary
Renée Zellweger plays Bridget Jones, who's determined to better herself over the year in hopes of catching her dream man. This classic takes place over Christmas, making it a holiday favourite.
Sleepless In Seattle
This classic Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan rom-com may not be the first to come to mind when you think of holiday movies, but it should make the list! The story takes place over the course of the holiday season and even into Valentine's Day, with two strangers falling in love through a late-night radio show.
El Camino Christmas
If you're looking for a compromise to watch with someone who's not a fan of Christmas movies, El Camino Christmas is for you. Dax Shepard and Tim Allen star in this non-festive holiday flick where a young man visits a small town in hopes of finding his dad. Unfortunately, he runs into a local cop determined to derail his plans.
A Very Murray Christmas
If you're not a fan of cheesy storylines but love musical numbers, A Very Murray Christmas is for you. Bill Murray hosts a holiday show and tons of actors, musicians and celebs pop by to join his Christmas special.
