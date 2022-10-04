12 Advent Calendars For Adults You Can Buy In Canada — Even Though It's Only October
There's something for everyone on your list!
Christmas is coming sooner than you think, and if you're eager to get your shopping out of the way, you can at least start with an advent calendar.
Tons of brands have released advent calendars ahead of the holiday season, with makeup, food, pet items and more available in gift sets that are perfect for celebrating the countdown to December 25.
But don't be mistaken — advent calendars aren't just for kids. Adults can get in on the holiday fun too!
Here are 12 adult-friendly advent calendars you can buy in Canada that are sure to be perfect for (almost) everyone on your list.
Lego Star Wars set
LEGO Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar
Price: $59.99
Details: It's not just for kids! This advent calendar is great for the Star Wars or LEGO lover in your life (or maybe that's you?).
The calendar features eight Star Wars characters, ten mini-build vehicles and six other builds including scenes and accessories.
Revolve Beauty calendar
Revolve Beauty Advent Calendar.
Price: $215.95
Details: This advent calendar by Revolve features 24 best-selling beauty products from brands like Amika, Supergoop!, Charlotte Tilbury, Oribe, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more.
The set, which is expected to become available on October 20, would be perfect for any beauty lover on your list — though you should be prepared to fork out a bit for it!
Lovehoney For Her gift box
Lovehoney X Womanizer 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar.
Price: $150
Details: If you want to get a little naughty ahead of December 25, this advent calendar from Lovehoney features sex toys and sensory items including the Womanizer Starlet 3, which is worth $99.95 on its own.
While this set is intended "for her," Lovehoney also has calendars for couples and "for him."
The Body Shop skincare set
Price: $99
Details: This advent calendar from The Body Shop is chock full of body and skin care items like the brand's classic body butters and hand creams, as well as face masks, lip products and other goodies for a head-to-toe treat ahead of the holidays.
Sugarfina candy box
Sugarfina 24 Tastes of Christmas A Candy Tasting Collection.
Price: $69
Details: This gingerbread house-style advent calendar is the perfect treat for candy lovers. The calendar contains 24 drawers filled with four pieces of candy each, for a sweet way to count down to Christmas.
Some of the treats you'll find inside include Strawberry Hearts, Apple Frogs, Rainbow Bears and Watermelon Slices.
Voluspa candle set
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar.
Price: $99
Details: This advent calendar from Voluspa contains 12 votive candles in the brand's best-selling fragrances, like the fall-appropriate Spiced Pumpkin Latte and Vanilla Fireside, as well as year-long scents like French Cade Lavender and White Cypress.
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Wishing You Well Advent Calendar.
Price: $60
Details: This calendar contains 24 beauty surprises from the Sephora Collection, including face masks, nail polishes, skin care tools, eyeshadow and more, all said to have a value of $130!
DAIVDsTea set
DAVIDsTEA Around The World In 24 Teas Advent Calendar.
Price: $75
Details: This advent calendar contains teas inspired by flavours from around the world, including blends like Irish Breakfast, Saigon Chai and Wild Grown Rooibos, with 48 servings in total.
It's perfect for those in your life who just aren't into coffee.
National Geographic rock collection
National Geographic Rock Mineral and Fossil Advent Calendar 2022.
Price: $39.99
Details: Know someone who loves crystals or geology? This advent calendar lets you uncover a rock mineral or fossil each day and even contains a dig kit.
The minerals in the calendar include tiger's eye, blue quartz, green aventurine and snowflake obsidian.
PetSmart dog treats
Merry & Bright Holiday Frosted Advent Calendar for Dogs.
Price: $19.99
Details: This advent calendar has 24 frosted treats for your pooch to enjoy during the countdown to Christmas, with jerky treats, "jingle bones" (bone-shaped frosted cookies) and Santa cookies.
PetsSmart cat toys
Merry & Bright Holiday 25-Day Toys Advent Calendar for Cats.
Price: $19.99
Details: Your cats can get a treat leading up to Christmas too! This advent calendar by Merry & Bright has 25 cat toys (some plush, some with catnip) that you can reveal each day for a fun surprise for your pet.
Advent playlist
Holiday Scratch Off Advent Calendar Playlist.
Price: $36.99
Details: This advent calendar is truly one of a kind. Instead of revealing a candy or a gift each day, this calendar gives you a song!
You can scratch off a QR code each day that you can scan to download a carol sung by an emerging artist. The gift is perfect for music lovers or anyone who's tired of typical advent calendars.
These advent calendars are a great way to check off everyone on your list (whether they were naughty or nice). Happy shopping!