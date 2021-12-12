Trending Tags

Costco Just Issued An 'Important Product Advisory' For This Advent Calendar For Dogs

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

If you bought your pet the Irish Rover 2021 Advent Calendar for Dogs from Costco in Canada, you need to stop using it ASAP.

On Saturday, December 11, the company issued an “important product advisory” urging customers to throw out or return the calendar.

The affected products — which have an item code of 2462182 — were sold between October 1, 2021 and December 8, 2021.

The notice reads, “Out of an abundance of caution, please stop feeding the treats to your pet immediately as Irish Dog Foods reviews the quality concerns.”

It adds that the calendars “do not meet our quality standards.”

Costco Wholesale Canada

Costco customers can return the item to stores for a full refund. They can also get more information by contacting Irish Dog Foods at info@irishdogfoods.com or by phone at 888-671-8851.

On Facebook, a representative from the company urged people to bring their original receipt, wherever possible, and their membership card.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this information along to anyone to whom the product may have been given,” the advisory reads.

On Reddit, a number of customers claim that their pets became sick after eating the treats inside the affected calendar.

One person wrote, “My dog has been so sick the last few days, I can’t believe this is the likely cause.”

Another added, “Same here with my boy. The treats were his only diet change and it stopped when I stopped giving him the treats.”

Narcity reached out to Costco for more information. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

