6 Household Items Health Canada Wants You To Check & Then Throw Out ASAP

One is a "chemical hazard," while another has flammability issues. 😬

Alexei Poselenov | Dreamstime, Health Canada

Health Canada has recently issued recalls on a variety of common household products, so you should definitely check to make sure that items you use aren't on the list!

Canadians are advised to stop using these six products immediately and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place that they were purchased, or contact the company for a refund.

Mittens and boots

On November 29, Health Canada issued a recall on Konges Sløjd knit mittens and knit boots due to a "choking hazard." Yikes!

The products have pompom accessories that could lead to suffocation hazards for little ones.

The agency recommends that you cut off the cord with the pompom to get rid of the danger as soon as you can.

Girls pyjamas 

Also on November 29, Rylee + Cru Organic Girls Bedtime Sets in Stone, Ivory Holly Vines and Beige were recalled.

Health Canada says that the products do not meet the "flammability requirements" for children's sleepwear.

According to the agency, loose-fitting sleepwear for kids can catch aflame easier than tight-fitting clothes, and once ignited, can potentially result in "severe burns to large areas of the child’s body."

Antiperspirant products

On November 26, the government issued a recall on eight deodorant and antiperspirant items packaged in aerosol cans from Old Spice and Secret due to a "chemical hazard" from benzene, which is a human carcinogen.

The agency warns that exposure to the chemical either through inhalation, orally, or through the skin can cause leukemia, blood cancer, and blood disorders which can be "life-threatening."

Housecoats and robes

On November 25, Garbo & Friends-brand hotel robes in "Sand" and "Thyme" were recalled due to flammability hazards as well as Liewood-brand “Rusty Stripes” organic cotton bathrobes.

Health Canada says that the products do not meet the flammability requirements for children's sleepwear regulations.

Hair colouring products

If you recently purchased hair colouring products, you'll want to check to see if you bought Mise en Scène Easy & Speedy Foam 4N or Mise en Scène Easy & Speedy Foam 5N.

The two products are under recall as of November 22 due to not having required hazard labelling, which "could result in misuse of the product and lead to serious injury," according to Health Canada.

Foot spray

Three lots of Odor-Eaters Spray Powder for athlete's foot are under recall due to contamination with benzene.

On November 19, Health Canada warned that immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene can cause drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches. In the long term, it can lead to serious health effects like bone marrow failure.

Stay safe, everyone!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

