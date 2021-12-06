6 Household Items Health Canada Wants You To Check & Then Throw Out ASAP
One is a "chemical hazard," while another has flammability issues. 😬
Health Canada has recently issued recalls on a variety of common household products, so you should definitely check to make sure that items you use aren't on the list!
Canadians are advised to stop using these six products immediately and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place that they were purchased, or contact the company for a refund.
Mittens and boots
#RECALL: Does your child have any Konges Sl\u00f8jd knit mittens or knit boots? Find out about the recall and what to do: http://ow.ly/gUsC50H02OU\u00a0pic.twitter.com/a1ik6T7Hr9— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1638313215
On November 29, Health Canada issued a recall on Konges Sløjd knit mittens and knit boots due to a "choking hazard." Yikes!
The products have pompom accessories that could lead to suffocation hazards for little ones.
The agency recommends that you cut off the cord with the pompom to get rid of the danger as soon as you can.
Girls pyjamas
#RECALL: Does your child have a Rylee + Cru organic girls bedtime set? http://ow.ly/vI8650H0eJB\u00a0pic.twitter.com/9UF5ZgkzMH— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1638363639
Also on November 29, Rylee + Cru Organic Girls Bedtime Sets in Stone, Ivory Holly Vines and Beige were recalled.
Health Canada says that the products do not meet the "flammability requirements" for children's sleepwear.
According to the agency, loose-fitting sleepwear for kids can catch aflame easier than tight-fitting clothes, and once ignited, can potentially result in "severe burns to large areas of the child’s body."
Antiperspirant products
#RECALL: Do you have any Old Spice and Secret Aerosol spray antiperspirant products? Find out about the recall and what to do: http://ow.ly/zhg550H09mQ\u00a0pic.twitter.com/vYyfiMeeBW— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1638316814
On November 26, the government issued a recall on eight deodorant and antiperspirant items packaged in aerosol cans from Old Spice and Secret due to a "chemical hazard" from benzene, which is a human carcinogen.
The agency warns that exposure to the chemical either through inhalation, orally, or through the skin can cause leukemia, blood cancer, and blood disorders which can be "life-threatening."
Housecoats and robes
#RECALL : Various housecoats and robes recalled due to flammability hazard:\n http://ow.ly/FjFG50GWItW\u00a0pic.twitter.com/mpMnB0rAvc— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1637879402
On November 25, Garbo & Friends-brand hotel robes in "Sand" and "Thyme" were recalled due to flammability hazards as well as Liewood-brand “Rusty Stripes” organic cotton bathrobes.
Health Canada says that the products do not meet the flammability requirements for children's sleepwear regulations.
Hair colouring products
#RECALL: Mise en Sc\u00e8ne Easy & Speedy Foam hair colouring products recalled due to lack of flammable labelling and hazard information: http://ow.ly/Htu250GTOWY\u00a0pic.twitter.com/h9ZJYPZEBv— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1637618410
If you recently purchased hair colouring products, you'll want to check to see if you bought Mise en Scène Easy & Speedy Foam 4N or Mise en Scène Easy & Speedy Foam 5N.
The two products are under recall as of November 22 due to not having required hazard labelling, which "could result in misuse of the product and lead to serious injury," according to Health Canada.
Foot spray
#RECALL: Blistex Corp. recalls three lots of Odor-Eaters Spray Powder for athlete\u2019s foot due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks: http://ow.ly/aZlY50GSyv2\u00a0pic.twitter.com/v1h277Tc0h— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1637414491
Three lots of Odor-Eaters Spray Powder for athlete's foot are under recall due to contamination with benzene.
On November 19, Health Canada warned that immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene can cause drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches. In the long term, it can lead to serious health effects like bone marrow failure.
Stay safe, everyone!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.