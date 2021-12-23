Copycat Cannabis Products Are Accidentally Being Eaten By Kids & There's A Public Advisory Now
It's easy to mix them up.
Health Canada has issued a public advisory on illegal "copycat" edible cannabis products that are causing serious harm to kids, and it's easy to see how they're getting mixed up.
On Wednesday, December 22, the government agency said they are aware of several cases of young people requiring hospitalizations after consuming illegal and unregulated products, some of which look like regular snack foods.
"Illegal edible cannabis products may be packaged to look like popular brands of candies, snacks or other food products that are typically sold at grocery stores, gas stations and corner stores," warned Health Canada.
Here's a look at the copycat products:
- Stoneo packaged to look like Oreo Cookies, offered in several flavours
- Cheetos products packaged to look like Cheetos, offered in several varieties
- Nerds Rope packaged to look like Nerds Rope
- Froot Loopz packaged to look like Froot Loops
- (Medicated Sour) Skittles packaged to look like Skittles
- (Sours Medicated) Starburst Gummies or Cannaburst Gummies Sours packaged to look like Starburst
- Ruffles, Doritos, Fritos packaged to look like Ruffles, Doritos and Fritos
- (Medicated) Jolly Rancher Gummies Sours packaged to look like Jolly Ranchers
- Stoney Patch packaged to look like Sour Patch Kids
- Airheads Xtremes packaged to look like Airheads
- (Herbivores Edibles) Twonkie packaged to look like Twinkies
- Fruit Gushers packaged to look like Fruit Gushers
- MaryJanerds products including Sour Watermelon, Sour Patch Kids, Sour Cherry Blasters, and Fuzzy Peach packaged to look like Maynard candy brands
The agency warned that children and young persons are at risk of "serious harm" if they accidentally eat cannabis.
Some of the symptoms include vomiting, psychotic episode, slowed breathing, severe anxiety and loss of consciousness, among others.
Canadians are advised to keep cannabis products in a locked drawer and separate from other snack foods. If accidental ingestion does happen and someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.