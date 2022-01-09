Trending Tags

Multiple Salad Products Are Being Recalled In Canada & You Should Throw Them Out ASAP

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency

If your New Year's resolution involves eating more greens in 2022, you'll definitely want to check to see if you have any of the packaged salads from Dole and President's Choice that are being recalled.

On Friday, January 7, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall notice for several salad products due to "microbial contamination" from listeria.

The products were sold nationally, and the government agency advises that you do not eat them:

  • Dole American Blend
  • Dole Asian Island Crunch Suprême Kit
  • Dole Chop Chop Kit Peppercorn Ranch
  • Dole Chop Chop Kit Teriyaki Pineapple
  • Dole Garden Salad
  • Dole Greener Selection
  • Dole Southwest Salad Suprême Kit
  • Dole Very Veggie
  • President's Choice Garden Salad
  • President's Choice Mixed Greens
  • President's Choice Ranch Salad Kit
  • President's Choice Sesame Ginger Salad Kit
  • President's Choice Southwest Salad Kit

The contaminated foods all have lot codes beginning with "W" or "B" and have best-before dates up to and including January 9, 2022.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell like it's gone bad, but could still make you seriously sick.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," it warns. "Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."

Health Canada advises that you throw the items out ASAP if you have them in your fridge, or return them to where you bought them for a refund.

If you think you've become sick from consuming the product, the agency recommends you call your doctor immediately.

