6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Of Them Is Due To The Presence Of Insects
Definitely not what you want on your morning pancakes!
Health Canada has just issued a slew of recalls on a variety of grocery products, so you should definitely double-check to make sure you don't own any items on this list because if you do, you'll want to proceed with caution!
Canadians are advised to stop using these six products and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or contact the company for a refund.
Tahineh
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
On December 18, Phoenicia Group recalled Aoun brand Tahineh from the marketplace due to potential salmonella contamination.
The affected products were sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, but potentially in other provinces and territories as well.
If you think you've become sick from eating the product, Health Canada advises you to contact your doctor.
It also advises that contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but could still make you sick with short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.
Frozen corn
Also on December 18, Fraser Valley Meats brand Whole Kernel Corn (frozen) was also recalled due to salmonella.
The affected product was sold in B.C. between December 3 and 15, and Health Canada advises that you do not consume, serve or sell the product.
Dream Pops Bites
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
On December 17, UNFI Canada recalled Dream Pops brand Bites because they may contain milk that was not declared on the label, which could be an allergen.
The recalled products were sold nationally in flavours Berry Dreams Bites, Birthday Cake Bites, Cookie Dough Bites, Peanut Butter Bites and Vanilla Sky Bites.
Kabak Dolmasi
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Also on December 17, Sera brand Kabak Dolmasi was recalled due to undeclared cashew.
The recalled product was sold in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. and may also have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
"If you have an allergy to cashews, do not consume the affected product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," said Health Canada.
Pancake and waffle mix
On December 15, Great Value brand Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix Complete was recalled due to the "presence of insects."
The affected products were sold all across Canada and have a best-before date of August 10, 2022.
Shrimp
On December 14, Le Soleil du Sud brand Wild Argentina Shrimps were recalled due to undeclared sulphites.
The recalled product was sold only in Quebec.
Stay safe, everyone!
