Even More Food Is Now Being Recalled In Canada 'Due To The Presence Of Insects'

Check your breakfast, Canada!

Trending Editor
Even More Food Is Now Being Recalled In Canada 'Due To The Presence Of Insects'
Wing Ho Tsang | Dreamstime, Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Watch out for bugs, people! The government has issued a new food recall in Canada and — once again — it's due to the "presence of insects."

On February 8, a new recall was issued for Anhydra brand Organic Dehydrated Bananas in the sizes 125 grams, 1 kilogram and 10 kilograms.

The feds warn that these items should not be used, sold, served or distributed, as the bananas could actually have insects present. Eek!

In this case, the affected products were sold in Quebec, although residents of all over Canada should keep on the lookout for bugs in their breakfast.

That's because this is the latest in a slew of insect-related recalls in Canada over the past month or so.

Back in December, Great Value brand Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix Complete was recalled by officials for the same critter-related problem. The affected groceries were sold all over the country and have a best-before date of August 10, 2022.

More recently in January, a recall was issued for PC Organics brand Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats due to — you guessed it — the presence of those pesky insects again! The products were sold nationally and had a best-before date of October 23, 2022.

The dehydrated bananas aren't the only fruit those pests may have found their way into more recently, either.

Just a few weeks ago, Miski Organics brand Organic Dried Banana Slices were also recalled from the marketplace for the same reason. They were sold in Ontario and Quebec and you should check for the best-before date of October 18, 2022.

Sorry, jitterbugs!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

