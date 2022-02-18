Sections

Some Similac Baby Formula Is Being Recalled In Canada Because Of Salmonella Contamination

The recalled products have been sold across the country.

Trending Staff Writer
Roman Tiraspolsky | Dreamstime

There is a new recall in Canada for some Similac baby formula because of potential microbial contamination and the affected products have been sold across the country.

On February 18, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall alert for certain Abbott brand Similac powdered infant formula as there is the possibility of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.

This recall was triggered by Abbott's voluntary recall in the U.S. after there were four consumer complaints related to those microbial contaminations in infants who had consumed the products.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with these items.

The recalled products are:

  • Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Human Milk Fortifier Powder
  • Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Pro-Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Sensitive (Lactose Sensitivity) Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Total Comfort Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder

Canadians are being told to check if the recalled products are in their home and to not consume, serve or use them. The items should be thrown out or returned to where they were bought.

You can find the sizes, UPCs, other codes and photos of the affected products online in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's recall alert.

Food that's contaminated with Salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at risk for serious and possibly deadly infections.

Healthy people could experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications include severe arthritis.

With Cronobacter sakazakii, contaminated food might not look or smell spoiled but can make you sick as well. While it's not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or even fatal infections.

It can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection and blood poisoning, especially in newborns.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently doing a food safety investigation. If other high-risk products are recalled, the public will be notified.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

