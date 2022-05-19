There's A Global Shortage Of Infant Formula & Health Canada Says This Is What You Should Do
Officials are monitoring the supply situation.
The recent closure of an infant formula manufacturing plant in the U.S. that produced Similac has led to a global shortage and Canada is starting to feel the effects of it.
According to Health Canada, in certain provinces, the supply of formula designed for babies with food allergies and certain medical conditions is not meeting demand.
"This can be a distressing situation for parents and Health Canada is doing everything it can to mitigate the situation to provide parents with safe and healthy alternatives," says the government.
If the storage is affecting you, the agency has released what you can do to help manage the situation:
- Speak to a health care professional, such as your doctor or pharmacist, to discuss your baby's needs and possible alternative products and how to transition them into your infant's diet.
- If you are combining bottle-feeding and breastfeeding, try to maintain your breastmilk supply and consult your health care professional if you need advice on an allergen free diet.
- Do not attempt to make homemade infant formula as it can put your baby's health at risk. Commercial infant formula contains many important nutrients that cannot be created at home.
- Do not use other substitutes such as cow's milk, goat's milk, evaporated milk, soy or rice beverages as they are not nutritionally complete.
- Do not acquire infant formula or breastmilk from unknown sources, such as online groups or third parties.
- When purchasing infant formula, reserve specialty infant formulas for those with medical conditions requiring these ones and avoid buying large amounts.
Health Canada says that they are monitoring the ongoing supply situation and are working with manufacturers to import products for babies in need of special formula.
