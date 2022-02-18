Tainted Baby Formula May Be Linked To A Child's Death & A US Recall Is In The Works
Four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections.
Authorities are warning parents to avoid several powdered baby formula products, amid concerns that bacteria may have caused four babies to fall ill in the U.S.
The formula may have also contributed to one death among those four cases, although an investigation is still underway.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it's preparing a recall for powdered infant formula produced by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan, due to the possibility of harmful bacteria. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued its own recall on Friday. Liquid formula is not affected.
The FDA says baby formula tainted by bacteria has been associated with four cases of illness, and bacteria "may have contributed to a death in one case."
“As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections,” said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas.
The FDA says it's looking into reports of salmonella and cronobacter sakazakii, another form of bacteria, in powdered formula from that Sturgis plant.
Salmonella can lead to salmonellosis which causes diarrhea, fever and cramps. Symptoms can also include lack of energy and blood in a person's stool. In some cases it can be fatal.
Cronobacter can cause sepsis or meningitis, both of which can be life-threatening if not treated, the FDA says. Symptoms include "poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements," according to an FDA press release.
Here are the brands under investigation:
- Similac
- Alimentum
- EleCare
- the first two digits of the code are 22-37
- the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2
- the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
The affected plant has likely exported some of these products to other countries, the FDA says.
A voluntary recall is in the works and you can check the FDA website for more info.