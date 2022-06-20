Certain Baby Formula Products Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To Microbial Contaminations
They might have Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella.
If you have a little one at home, you might want to double-check that your baby formula is not part of the recent food recall warning issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
On Sunday, June 19, the CFIA issued a notice for certain Abbott brand Similac powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination in the form of Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella contamination.
The products were previously recalled on February 17, 2022, by Shoppers Drug Mart, and some units were sold online in error.
The recall was triggered by a customer complaint. While there have been no illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products, there have been some in the U.S.
The recalled products are:
- Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
- Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder (964 grams)
- Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder
- Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder (658 grams)
Consumers are being advised by the agency to check to see if they have the recalled product and if so, not to consume, use or serve it.
"Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," says CFIA. "Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections."
It can cause "rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections" that have been associated with severe intestinal infection and blood poisoning, particularly in newborns.
As for salmonella, the CFIA also says contaminated food that doesn't look or smell spoiled can make you ill.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," they warn.
"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea."
