4 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To The Presence Of Glass
Definitely not what you want in your drink!
Health Canada has just issued a bunch of food recalls on a variety of grocery items, so you should consider double-checking your pantry, fridge and freezer ASAP to make sure you don't have any of these products around.
Canadians are being advised to stop using these products immediately and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or to contact the company for a refund.
Soda
On February 3, Loblaw Companies Ltd. issued a recall for PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to the possible presence of glass.
The affected product was sold nationally and has a UPC of 0 60383 02157 3.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the recall was triggered due to a customer complaint.
Cashews
On February 2, President's Choice brand Roasted Cashews with Sea Salt were recalled due to off odour and off taste.
The recalled products were sold nationally and in two sizes: 200 grams and 1.13 kilograms. They have best before dates of October 4, December 9, and December 12, 2022.
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products," warns the government agency.
Frozen shrimp
Also on February 2, JLF Foods Ltd. brand frozen white shrimp were recalled due to nitrofurans which is a chemical, according to the CFIA.
The affected product was sold in 24-pound bags and its primary intended audience is for hotels, restaurants and institutions.
Oat milk
And on February 1, Two Bears recalled various Two Bears brand oat milk products from the marketplace because they contain milk that is not declared on the label. It could cause a serious or life-threatening reaction to those who have a dairy allergy, warns the CFIA.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online and here are the affected items:
- Unsweetened Oat M*lk Barista Friendly
- Vanilla Coffee Frothed Latte with Oat M*lk
- Frothed Chocolate Oat M*lk
- Salted Caramel Coffee Frothed Latte with Oat M*lk
- Black Coffee Frothed Latte with Oat Milk
- Frothed Matcha Tea Latte with Oat M*lk
- Frothed Chai Tea Latte with Oat M*lk
