You do not want these symptoms.

Health Canada Has Recalled A Bunch of Burgers, Subs & Donairs Due To Listeria Concerns
Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

If you recently stocked up on fast food items, you'll want to double-check your fridge to make sure they're not part of Health Canada's latest food recall.

On Monday, January 24, the federal agency issued a warning for various sandwiches that could be contaminated with Listeria, a bacterium.

The recalled products from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast foods all have best before dates up to and including February 11, 2022 and were sold all across the country. Here's what's been affected from the two brands:

  • Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Cheeseburger
  • Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Double Double Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Super Donair
  • Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. ¼ Pound Bacon & Mozza Burger
  • Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Mini Pizza Sub
  • Quality fast foods Ham and Cheese Sandwich on White
  • Quality fast foods Roast Beef and Cheese Sandwich on White
  • Quality fast foods ¼ lb Cheese Burger – 2 pack
  • Quality fast foods Spicy Beef Donair – 3 pack
  • Quality fast foods Spicy Beef Donair
  • Quality fast foods Super Donair
  • Quality fast foods Egg Salad Sandwich on White
  • Quality fast foods Chicken Salad Sandwich on White
  • Quality fast foods Turkey and Swiss Sandwich on White
  • Quality fast foods Ham and Cheese on Flax and Quinoa
  • Quality fast foods Turkey Bacon Sandwich on Stone Milled Wheat
  • Quality fast foods Beef and Cheese Sandwich on 14 Grain

According to the federal agency, food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell like it's gone bad, but could still make you seriously sick.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," it warns. "Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."

Health Canada advises that you throw the items out ASAP if you have them in your fridge, or return them to where you bought them for a refund.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

