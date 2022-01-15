Trending Tags

These Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada RN & One Is Due To The Presence Of Plastic

Health Canada has recently issued a slew of recalls for multiple food items, so you should definitely double-check your fridge and cupboards ASAP.

The government agency is advising people to stop consuming these products immediately and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased, or contact the company for a refund.

Here's what you need to know:

Tahineh

On January 10, Fattal International North America Inc. recalled Aoun brand Tahineh from the marketplace due to potential salmonella contamination.

The affected products were sold in Ontario and Quebec, but potentially in other provinces and territories as well.

If you think you've become sick from eating the product, Health Canada advises you to contact your doctor.

It also advises that contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, but could still make you sick with short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Find out more

Pulled Chicken & Rice Burritos

On January 7, Nourishment Meals brand Pulled Chicken & Rice Burritos were recalled due to risks associated with salmonella.

The product was sold in B.C. and the government agency advises that you do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

Find out more

If your New Year's resolution was to eat more greens in 2022, perhaps you should check your salad packets.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recently issued a sizable recall notice for several Dole and President's Choice brand salad products due to "microbial contamination" from listeria.

The items were sold across Canada and have lot codes beginning with "W" or "B," and have best-before dates up to and including January 9, 2022.

Find out more

Hashbrowns

Check your breakfast products, folks. Selection brand Quick Fry Hashbrowns were also recalled on January 7 due to extraneous material found in the food in the form of plastic. Yikes!

The recalled item was sold in Quebec and Ontario and has a UPC code of 0 59749 94297 3.

Find out more

Surf Clams

Also on January 7, Moncton Fish Market brand "La" Stimpson's Surf Clams were called back due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria in the form of Clostridium botulinum.

The recalled product was sold at Moncton Fish Market in New Brunswick and the affected products are the unrefrigerated jars that were sold to the public.

The CFIA warns that the items may not look or smell bad but could make you unwell.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, difficulty swallowing, blurred or double vision and slurred speech, among other things.

Find out more

Various food products

On January 13, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall for various food products "due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation."

It includes all food products distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. The CFIA says affected products may have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and possibly other provinces and territories.

The recall includes dry foods like grains, beans and flour, as well as canned goods, oils, drinks, meat and fish products, spices and more. Items were sold up to and including on December 29, 2021.

Stay safe, everyone!

Find out more

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

