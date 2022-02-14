Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
food recall

Some Chicken Nuggets Are Being Recalled Due To Salmonella & The Symptoms Sound Rough

Vomiting, nausea and upset stomach are possible. 😬

Trending Staff Writer
Some Chicken Nuggets Are Being Recalled Due To Salmonella & The Symptoms Sound Rough
Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

If you love chicken nuggets, you'll definitely want to double-check your freezer to make sure Health Canada's recent food recall doesn't relate to any products you have.

On February 9, the government agency issued a recall for a brand of chicken nuggets that may have microbial contamination in the form of salmonella.

The affected products come from the company Hampton House and have a UPC of 0 66123 52102 0 and a best before date of November 10, 2022.

The recalled chicken nuggets were sold across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

"if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor," advises Health Canada.

They also recommend checking to see if you have the recalled product in your home and to either throw it out or return it to the location it was purchased.

Whatever you do, do not consume the recalled product as food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you seriously ill.

"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," warns the government agency.

"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."

Health Canada recently issued a recall on a brand of dehydrated bananas "due to the presence of insects" which is the latest in a series of warnings involving unexpected bugs in food.

On February 3, Loblaw Companies Ltd. issued a recall for PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to the possible presence of glass. Yikes.

Stay safe, everyone!

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

food recall

Even More Food Is Now Being Recalled In Canada 'Due To The Presence Of Insects'

Check your breakfast, Canada!

Wing Ho Tsang| Dreamstime, Niloo138| Dreamstime

Watch out for bugs, people! The government has issued a new food recall in Canada and — once again — it's due to the "presence of insects."

On February 8, a new recall was issued for Anhydra brand Organic Dehydrated Bananas in the sizes 125 grams, 1 kilogram and 10 kilograms.

Keep ReadingShow less
food recall

4 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To The Presence Of Glass

Definitely not what you want in your drink!

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Health Canada has just issued a bunch of food recalls on a variety of grocery items, so you should consider double-checking your pantry, fridge and freezer ASAP to make sure you don't have any of these products around.

Canadians are being advised to stop using these products immediately and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or contact the company for a refund.

Keep ReadingShow less
food recall

7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Some Are Due To The Presence Of Insects

Definitely not what you want in your breakfast!

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Health Canada has just issued a bunch of food recalls on a variety of grocery items, so you should consider double-checking your pantry, fridge and freezer ASAP to make sure you don't have any of these products in your house.

Canadians are advised to stop using these products and to either safely dispose of them, return them to the place where they were purchased or to contact the company for a refund.

Keep ReadingShow less
food recall

Health Canada Has Recalled A Bunch of Burgers, Subs & Donairs Due To Listeria Concerns

You do not want these symptoms. 😬

Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

If you recently stocked up on fast food items, you'll want to double-check your fridge to make sure they're not part of Health Canada's latest food recall.

On Monday, January 24, the federal agency issued a warning for various sandwiches that could be contaminated with Listeria, a bacterium.

Keep ReadingShow less