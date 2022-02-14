Some Chicken Nuggets Are Being Recalled Due To Salmonella & The Symptoms Sound Rough
Vomiting, nausea and upset stomach are possible. 😬
If you love chicken nuggets, you'll definitely want to double-check your freezer to make sure Health Canada's recent food recall doesn't relate to any products you have.
On February 9, the government agency issued a recall for a brand of chicken nuggets that may have microbial contamination in the form of salmonella.
The affected products come from the company Hampton House and have a UPC of 0 66123 52102 0 and a best before date of November 10, 2022.
The recalled chicken nuggets were sold across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
"if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor," advises Health Canada.
They also recommend checking to see if you have the recalled product in your home and to either throw it out or return it to the location it was purchased.
Whether your #Valentine\u2019s dinner is for one or for two, make sure to safely #defrost your food \n\nAlways defrost raw meat, poultry, fish and seafood in the fridge, cold water or microwave \u2013 not at room temperature! http://ow.ly/3IOj50Hv04f\u00a0pic.twitter.com/w8xCFUF0H0— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1644624078
Whatever you do, do not consume the recalled product as food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you seriously ill.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," warns the government agency.
"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
Health Canada recently issued a recall on a brand of dehydrated bananas "due to the presence of insects" which is the latest in a series of warnings involving unexpected bugs in food.
On February 3, Loblaw Companies Ltd. issued a recall for PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to the possible presence of glass. Yikes.
Stay safe, everyone!