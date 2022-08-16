Capri Sun Has Recalled Thousands Of Drinks & They're Contaminated With A Cleaning Solution
Customers said they could taste it 🤢
Thousands of cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry drinks have been voluntarily recalled after they were found to be contaminated with a cleaning solution that gave them a funky taste.
Kraft Heinz announced the recall for some 5,760 cases of the drink on Friday.
The company says a “diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.”
Kraft Heinz says it discovered the problem after receiving "several consumer complaints" about it.
The only product that was contaminated was the Wild Cherry version of Capri Sun, so you can keep on sipping your strawberry kiwi or fruit punch if you've got it.
If you've got Wild Cherry at home, then you can do a few things to identify if it's from a contaminated batch.
The contaminated products have a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023.
According to the press release, If you have products from the affected batched, look for the carton UPC code, which is 0-8768400100-4 or the case UPC code 87684-00409-00.
You can also identify them from the manufacturer's code on the individual pouch. The code starts with a "W" followed by a string of numbers. You can check for the affected string of numbers on the Kraft recall page.
Kraft says customers should not drink the affected Capri Sun pouches. Instead, you should take it back to the store where you bought it.
You can also contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to confirm that you have an affected product and get a refund.
The company has been working to pull all affected products from circulation.