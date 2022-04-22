A Best Buy Insignia Air Fryer Recall Has Been Issued In The US & Canada Due To Fire Risk
A kid's leg got burned in one case.
Best Buy has issued a recall for several Insignia air fryer products sold in the U.S. and Canada due to the risk that they will overheat and catch fire or melt.
The recall involves about 635,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens in the United States, and another 137,000 in Canada.
Owners are being told to stop using the affected fryers immediately and to take them in to Best Buy for a credit. Owners can also register online to ship the fryer back to Best Buy for a credit.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada both issued the recalls on Thursday.
They say Best Buy has received 68 reports in the U.S. and another 36 reports in Canada of the air fryers catching fire, burning or melting. There have been two injuries including one to a child's leg, along with seven reports of minor property damage.
The affected models have cooking chambers ranging from 3.4 to 10 quarts (3.9 to 11.4 litres).
The recall affects Insignia-brand air fryers with the following model numbers in the U.S.:
- NS-AF32DBK9
- NS-AF32MBK9
- NS-AF50MBK9
- NS-AF53DSS0
- NS-AF53MSS0
- NS-AF55DBK9
- NS-AFO6DBK1
- NS-AFO6DSS1
It also affects the following models in Canada:
- NS-AF32MBK9-C
- NS-AF53MSS0-C
- NS-AF55DBK9-C
- NS-AF50MBK9-C
- NS-AFO6DSS1-C
- NS-AF50DBK0-C
Best Buy is contacting as many customers as it can about the issue, but air fryer owners are also being encouraged to check their serial numbers to make sure they don't have one of the dangerous items.
"Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, which is why Best Buy has voluntarily recalled certain models of Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens," Best Buy wrote on its dedicated recall page.
The air fryers were sold online across the U.S. via the Best Buy website, eBay and Google from November 2018 through to February, the CPSC says. They cost between $30 and $150 at the time.
Best Buy says it'll issue each person the greater amount of what they paid on the receipt or the average sale price of the item (US$50 or CA$75).