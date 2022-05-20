These Cigarettes Are Being Recalled In Canada Because Of 'An Increased Fire Hazard'
The cigarettes could be a bit too flammable.
Some cigarettes are being recalled in Canada due to "an increased fire hazard" and more than 250,000 packages are affected.
This recall was issued by Health Canada on May 19 and it's for Viceroy brand cigarettes that were sold in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec.
The affected products are "Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original), Regular Size, 20 cigarettes" that come in individual packages and cartons because of concerns about their flammability.
While this might sound surprising given that cigarettes are lit with flames and then burn, there are specific regulations about it that need to be met.
According to Health Canada, cigarettes sold, made or imported in Canada have to burn their full length no more than 25% of the time
Smokes that don't meet that requirement can actually pose a dangerous fire hazard if dropped on furniture, bedding or other textiles because they can start a fire.
The recalled cigarette cartons sold in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec have the traceability codes 3930 26 and 4230 26, and the UPC is 059300521883.
Individual packages sold in Ontario that were recalled have the traceability code 393226 ## CA. Packages sold in B.C. have 393226 ## CA or 423526 ## CA and ones recalled in Quebec have 423526 ## CA or 393226 ## CA.
All of the individual packages that are recalled have 059300021888 as the UPC.
As of May 10, the company has not reported any incidents or injuries that were caused by the recalled darts.
If you have these recalled products, Health Canada recommends you immediately stop using them and contact the distributor, Imperial Tobacco Canada Limited, to arrange a return and replacement.
