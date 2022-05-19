6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Of Them Is Due To The Presence Of Metal
Definitely not what you want to find in your candy. 😬
Health Canada has just issued a slew of recalls on a variety of grocery products, so it might be a good idea to check to see if you have any of the items that are on this list.
For some of the products, the government advises you should not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected items, and in the case where an undeclared allergen is at play, to avoid the item if you have sensitivities to it.
Cocktail Sauce
On Monday, May 18, the government issued a recall for Suzie's brand Organic Cocktail Sauce due to spoilage.
The affected product has a code of 0 47281 20142 9 and a best if used by date of 10/07/22.
It was sold in Alberta and British Columbia.
Certain Life Savers, Skittles and Starburst brand gummies
On May 16, a recall was issued for certain Life Savers, Skittles and Starburst brand gummies due to pieces of metal.
The products included in the recall are:
- Life Savers, Gummies, Sours, 180 g
- Skittles, Gummies, Original, 57 g
- Skittles, Gummies, Original, 164 g
- Skittles, Gummies, Original, 280 g
- Skittles, Gummies, Berry, 164 g
- Skittles, Gummies, Berry, 280 g
- Starburst, Gummies, Original, 164 g
- Starburst, Gummies, Sours, 164 g
- Starburst, Gummies, Sour Berries, 164 g
Whole Raspberries IQF
On May 15, a recall was issued for Below Zero brand Whole Raspberries IQF due to Norovirus.
The affected product has a UPC of 0 69821 06020 4 and the codes on the product are: Lot #: XT21253, PO #: M14475 and
BB: 2023-SE-09.
The product was sold in Quebec, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
Various Sausage Products
On May 13, a recall was issued for GB Foods brand Various Sausage Products due to undeclared gluten and/or wheat.
The products included in the recall are:
- GB Foods Beef & Bacon Sausage
- GB Foods Sundried Tomato Sausage
- GB Foods Cumberland Sausage
- GB Foods English Banger Sausage
- GB Foods English Breakfast Sausage
- GB Foods Irish Banger Sausage
- GB Foods Lincolnshire Sausage
- GB Foods Pork & Apple Sausage
- GB Foods Pork & Leek Sausage
- GB Foods Black Pudding Ring
- GB Foods Black Pudding Sliced
- GB Foods Chicken & Sundried Tomato Sausage
The CFIA listing contains more information about the affected products, including UPCs to help you identify if any products you have could be affected.
The recalled products were sold in British Columbia.
Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler
Cans of Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler.
Also on May 13, a recall was issued for Tree Brewing Co. brand Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler due to undeclared sulphites.
The products included in the recall are:
- Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler with a UPC of 6 24524 21543 8
- Season Pass 8-pack (contains 2 cans of Golden Larch) with a UPC of 6 24524 45498 1
The drinks were sold in Alberta and British Columbia.
Milk Chocolate Spread
On May 13, a recall was issued for Jumbo brand Melk Chocopasta (Milk Chocolate Spread) due to undeclared hazelnuts.
The affected product has a UPC of 8 718452 449873, a best before date of August 2022, and the lot number is 17921B.
The spread was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba.
Stay safe, everyone!
