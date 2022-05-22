Select Jif Peanut Butter Products Are Being Recalled In Canada & It's Due To Salmonella
Check your pantry, folks!
A Canada-wide food recall of select Jif peanut butter products has been issued, so you'll definitely want to make sure you don't have any of the products in your home.
On Saturday, May 21, J. M. Smucker Co. announced the recall due to potential salmonella contamination in 11 products with lot codes ranging from 1274425 to 2140425.
Here are the UPCs and descriptions of the affected products, which can be found on the packaging:
- Jif Squeeze 375 grams Creamy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150024556
- Jif 18 gram Creamy Peanut Butter Case, UPC 5150040200
- Jif 500 gram Dark Roast Creamy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150045163
- Jif 1 kilogram Dark Roast Creamy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150045736
- Jif 500 gram Light Creamy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150070037
- Jif 1 kilogram Light Creamy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150070038
- Jif 500 gram Creamy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150075002
- Jif 500 gram Crunchy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150075004
- Jif 1 kilogram Creamy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150075005
- Jif 1 kilogram Crunchy Peanut Butter, UPC 5150075006
- JIF To Go 8 Pack 250 gram Creamy, UPC 5150075007
"Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever," warns J. M. Smucker Co.
"Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms."
If you think you've become sick from eating food contaminated with salmonella, you should contact your healthcare provider.
The company noted that the recall was conducted with cooperation from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.