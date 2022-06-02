6 Food Recalls Canadians Should Know About ASAP Due To Hepatitis A, Norovirus & Plastic
You'll want to double check your food. 😬
Health Canada has recently issued a variety of recalls on a bunch of grocery products, so it might be a good idea to check the items in your home and see if any are on this list.
For some of the products, the government advises you shouldn't use, sell, serve or distribute the affected items, and in the case where an undeclared allergen is at play, to avoid the item if you have sensitivities to it.
If you think you've become ill from any of these products, the agency recommends you contact a health care professional.
Certain Live Spot Prawns
Fresh spotted prawns.
On June 2, a food recall warning was issued for certain Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. brand live spot prawns due to possible norovirus contamination.
The CFIA listing contains more information about the affected products, including codes and dates that the products were sold.
The prawns were sold in British Columbia, Ontario and may have been distributed in other parts of the country.
Certain frozen bars
Mini Lalo and Rico 'n Lalo bars.
On June 1, a food recall warning was issued for certain Rico ‘n Lalo brand and Mini Lalo brand frozen bars.
"Eclectic Food Services Inc. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they may contain milk and sulphites which are not declared on the label," says the CFIA.
The products in the recall are:
- Mini Lalo Variety Pack Frozen Bars — Raspberry, Mango, Coconut Chocolate
- Rico 'n Lalo Coconut Chocolate Frozen Bars
The items were sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon and may have been sold in other parts of Canada.
Whole frozen raspberries
A grocery label for raspberries.
On June 1, a food recall warning was issued for whole raspberries.
"Épicerie Frenette is recalling the affected product from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination," says CFIA.
The frozen fruit has a UPC of 0 201250 705008 and was sold at Épicerie Frenette, 625 rue Principale, Beresford, New Brunswick.
"People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure," says the CFIA.
"The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps."
They recommend you drink plenty of fluids if you do become ill to prevent dehydration.
Strawberries
Strawberries.
On Friday, May 27, a public health notice was issued due to an outbreak of hepatitis A infections linked to imported fresh organic strawberries in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The Public Health Agency of Canada warns that the affected fruit was bought at Co-op stores in the two provinces between March 5 and 9, 2022, but is no longer available for purchase in Canada.
They also advise that you should check your freezer in case you bought and froze them to eat at a later date.
There have been 10 lab-confirmed cases of the illness, and four people have been hospitalized.
"If you suspect you have been exposed to these organic strawberries, or have symptoms consistent with hepatitis A infection, see your health care provider immediately," PHAC says.
Certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop products
A variety of Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop treats.
On May 26, a food recall warning was issued for certain chocolates containing peanut butter from Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop due to possible salmonella contamination.The CFIA listing contains information about the 22 affected products, including UPCs and codes to help you identify if any products you have could be affected. They were sold in Nova Scotia and also online.
"Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns the CFIA.
"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."
Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar
Sugar granules.
On May 24, a notification was issued for Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar being recalled due to pieces of plastic.
The affected product has a UPC of 0 63111 12144 6 and was distributed in Alberta and British Columbia.
The CFIA says you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Stay safe, folks!
