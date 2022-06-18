These Smoothies & Oats Are Recalled In Canada Because Of Possible Norovirus Contamination
It has to do with raspberries that were used in the products.
There is a recall in Canada for certain Revive Superfoods smoothies and oats because it's possible that the products are contaminated with norovirus.
In a recall notice from the Canadian Food Inspection (CFIA) on June 18, 2022, it was announced that Revive Organics Inc. is recalling some products from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries that were used in the products.
The recall was triggered by CFIA test results and there have been no reported illnesses in Canada related to the consumption of the affected items.
The recalled products have been sold in stores nationally and online as well.
The product names, sizes, UPCs and other codes of the recalled items are:
- Açaí Twist Smoothie — 201 grams, UPC 8 54681 00005 32022-10-11, codes 2022-10-19, 2022-10-20, 2022-11-06, 2022-11-09 and 2022-11-12
- Berry Blü Smoothie — 194 grams, UPC 8 54681 00009 1, codes 2022-10-13, 2022-10-20, 2022-10-21, 2022-10-27, 2022-11-04 and 2022-11-10
- Berry Patch Oats — 176 grams, UPC 8 54681 00012 1, codes 2022-10-20, 2022-10-27 and 2022-11-03
- Coconut Cream Smoothie sized 190 grams, UPC 8 54681 00016 9, codes 2022-10-13, 2022-10-19, 2022-10-27, 2022-11-05 and 2022-11-12
- Heart Beet Smoothie — 207 grams, UPC 8 53267 00112 5, codes 2022-10-07, 2022-10-13, 2022-10-20 and 2022-11-03
- Raspberry & Mango Smoothie — 188 grams, UPC 8 54681 00026 8, codes 2022-10-13, 2022-10-20, 2022-10-27, 2022-11-02, 2022-11-03 and 2022-11-10
- Strawberry Zen Smoothie — 222 grams, UPC 8 54681 00003 9, codes 2022-10-12, 2022-10-20, 2022-10-21, 2022-10-22, 2022-11-03 and 2022-11-12
CFIA said to call your doctor if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product.
People who have norovirus illness typically develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours after exposure but symptoms can start as soon as 12 hours.
The illness often begins suddenly and the main symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms can include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.
CFIA said that most people feel better within one or two days and don't experience long-term health effects.
If you have the recalled products, you're being told to not consume them and then throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.