Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Officials Say An Outbreak Of Hepatitis A In Canada Is Linked To Strawberries

Four people have been hospitalized.

Trending Staff Writer
Baskets of strawberries.

Baskets of strawberries.

Lester69 | Dreamstime

A public health notice has been issued regarding an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in Canada that officials say are likely due to the consumption of strawberries.

On Friday, May 27, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced they were collaborating with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada to investigate the infections in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

They warn that the affected imported fresh organic strawberries were bought at Co-op stores in the two provinces between March 5 and 9, 2022, but are no longer available for purchase in Canada.

However, they advise that you should check your freezer in case you bought and froze them to eat at a later date.

As of May 27, there were 10 laboratory-confirmed cases of hepatitis A illness from people between the ages of 10 and 75 who became sick in April.

Four people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

"If you suspect you have been exposed to these organic strawberries, or have symptoms consistent with hepatitis A infection, see your health care provider immediately," PHAC warns.

"Vaccination can prevent a hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days of exposure."

Some of the symptoms of the illness include fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps or abdominal pain, and jaundice.

They also say that symptoms typically last under two months and generally appear 14 to 28 days after being exposed to the illness. Not everyone who is infected will have symptoms.

"Anyone can become ill with hepatitis A infection," says PHAC. "Most people who become ill from a hepatitis A infection will recover fully, but the risk of serious complications increases with older age and in those with underlying liver disease."

Stay safe, folks!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...