Officials Say An Outbreak Of Hepatitis A In Canada Is Linked To Strawberries
A public health notice has been issued regarding an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in Canada that officials say are likely due to the consumption of strawberries.
On Friday, May 27, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced they were collaborating with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada to investigate the infections in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
They warn that the affected imported fresh organic strawberries were bought at Co-op stores in the two provinces between March 5 and 9, 2022, but are no longer available for purchase in Canada.
However, they advise that you should check your freezer in case you bought and froze them to eat at a later date.
As of May 27, there were 10 laboratory-confirmed cases of hepatitis A illness from people between the ages of 10 and 75 who became sick in April.
Four people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.
"If you suspect you have been exposed to these organic strawberries, or have symptoms consistent with hepatitis A infection, see your health care provider immediately," PHAC warns.
"Vaccination can prevent a hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days of exposure."
Some of the symptoms of the illness include fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps or abdominal pain, and jaundice.
They also say that symptoms typically last under two months and generally appear 14 to 28 days after being exposed to the illness. Not everyone who is infected will have symptoms.
"Anyone can become ill with hepatitis A infection," says PHAC. "Most people who become ill from a hepatitis A infection will recover fully, but the risk of serious complications increases with older age and in those with underlying liver disease."
