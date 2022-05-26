Health Canada Is Warning That These 19 Unauthorized Products May Pose 'Serious Health Risks'
They may contain dangerous ingredients. 😬
On Wednesday, May 25, Health Canada issued advisories for a slew of products that they say were sold in Bolton, Ontario, and Maple Ridge, B.C.. They warn that the products can pose serious health risks.
These are the items included in the advisory:
- Bonafide Shred, workout supplement
- Chemix Energy, workout supplement
- Genone Laboratories Oxy Lean, workout supplement
- Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Blueberry Pomegranate, workout supplement
- Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Cherry Cola, workout supplement
- Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Watermelon, workout supplement
- Raw Ignite, workout supplement
- 5 Day Forecast 1600mg, sexual enhancement
- Bull Male Sexual Enhancer 2500 pwr, sexual enhancement
- Gold Rhino Extreme 188K, sexual enhancement
- Gorilla / Tigra Blue, sexual enhancement (Product names as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names)
- Magnum Male Sexual Enhancement XXL 1000K, sexual enhancement
- Oh Baby! Platinum 11000mg, sexual enhancement
- Pillkings Plus 99K, sexual enhancement
- Recharged Blue Rhino 79 Extreme 188K, sexual enhancement
- Red Devil, sexual enhancement (Product name as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names)
- Red Woody / Tigra Red, sexual enhancement (Product names as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names)
- Rhino 79 Extreme 188K, sexual enhancement
- Stiff Rox, sexual enhancement
Health Canada keeps an updated table when they find "unauthorized health products that are promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, as a workout aid, as 'popper' or for lightening skin or treating skin conditions (such as eczema or psoriasis)."
Products that are unauthorized have not been tested by the government agency which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.
They also note that the products may contain ingredients not listed on the label and that the label may indicate a dangerous ingredient or combo of ingredients.
Be careful, folks!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.