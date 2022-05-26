Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
health canada

Health Canada Is Warning That These 19 Unauthorized Products May Pose 'Serious Health Risks'

They may contain dangerous ingredients. 😬

Trending Staff Writer
Supplements in a store.

Supplements in a store.

Silviya Arsova | Dreamstime
If you recently picked up workout supplements or sexual enhancement products, you'll definitely want to double-check to make sure all of your items are safe.

On Wednesday, May 25, Health Canada issued advisories for a slew of products that they say were sold in Bolton, Ontario, and Maple Ridge, B.C.. They warn that the products can pose serious health risks.

These are the items included in the advisory:

  • Bonafide Shred, workout supplement
  • Chemix Energy, workout supplement
  • Genone Laboratories Oxy Lean, workout supplement
  • Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Blueberry Pomegranate, workout supplement
  • Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Cherry Cola, workout supplement
  • Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Watermelon, workout supplement
  • Raw Ignite, workout supplement
  • 5 Day Forecast 1600mg, sexual enhancement
  • Bull Male Sexual Enhancer 2500 pwr, sexual enhancement
  • Gold Rhino Extreme 188K, sexual enhancement
  • Gorilla / Tigra Blue, sexual enhancement (Product names as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names)
  • Magnum Male Sexual Enhancement XXL 1000K, sexual enhancement
  • Oh Baby! Platinum 11000mg, sexual enhancement
  • Pillkings Plus 99K, sexual enhancement
  • Recharged Blue Rhino 79 Extreme 188K, sexual enhancement
  • Red Devil, sexual enhancement (Product name as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names)
  • Red Woody / Tigra Red, sexual enhancement (Product names as provided by the retailer. May have been sold as individual capsules under different names)
  • Rhino 79 Extreme 188K, sexual enhancement
  • Stiff Rox, sexual enhancement

Health Canada keeps an updated table when they find "unauthorized health products that are promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, as a workout aid, as 'popper' or for lightening skin or treating skin conditions (such as eczema or psoriasis)."

Products that are unauthorized have not been tested by the government agency which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.

They also note that the products may contain ingredients not listed on the label and that the label may indicate a dangerous ingredient or combo of ingredients.

Be careful, folks!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...