IKEA Canada Has Issued A Recall On An Espresso Maker That Can 'Burst' During Use
You can get a full refund, no receipt required.
If you've purchased an espresso maker at IKEA Canada, you should take a look to see if the item you own is the one which has recently been recalled.
On Wednesday, June 8, the company issued a recall for "METALLISK espresso maker for cooktop 0.4L with the stainless-steel safety valve" with date stamps between 2040 and 2204.
If you do own one, they advise that you stop using it and contact IKEA for a full refund. You don't need to provide a receipt and there is no time limit on when you can return it.
"Safety is a top priority for IKEA," says the company. "All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation."
They note that despite testing, there is "an increased risk of the product bursting during use."
"The risk has increased after a change of material and construction of the safety valve therefore only the products with the stainless-steel safety valve (silver/grey in color), are included in the recall," says IKEA. "No other units are affected by this recall."
"IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause."
For more information, the company advises you to visit www.IKEA.ca or to call them toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.
In other recall news, there have also been a slew of food recalls in Canada in late May and early June that can cause health issues such as hepatitis A, norovirus, and more.
For some of the products, the government advises you shouldn't use them, and in the case where there is an undeclared item that might be an allergen, to avoid it if you have a sensitivity to it.
Stay safe, folks!