IKEA Is Recalling This Chair In Canada & You Can Get A Refund Even Without A Receipt
There are potential fall and injury hazards with the chair.
IKEA has announced the recall of a swivel chair in Canada because of potential injury hazards and you can get a refund even if you don't have a receipt.
A recall alert was issued by IKEA, which was then shared by Health Canada on December 21, 2022, for people who have anthracite-coloured ODGER swivel chairs with date stamps before and including 2221 to stop using them.
This ODGER swivel chair has a bowl-shaped seat and rounded backrest with an adjustable height and swivel.
It also has a star-shaped support base that could detach "unexpectedly," posing a fall and injury hazard which is why the recall was issued.
The name and date stamps of the product are under the seat, moulded into the material of the chair.
Recalled ODGER swivel chair in anthracite.IKEA
As of December 19, 2022, IKEA has received no reports of incidents in this country, according to Health Canada.
There have been 19 reports of the star-shaped support base detaching worldwide along with five reports of injuries from the fall.
Just over 3,000 units of the product had been sold in Canada between October 2019 and December 2022.
The affected anthracite-coloured chairs with date stamps before and including 2221 can be returned to any IKEA store in Canada and you'll get a full refund.
No proof of purchase like a receipt is required for you to get your money back.
IKEA also sells white ODGER swivel chairs but those don't have the same hazard risk so they aren't included in the recall.
There have been a few other IKEA recalls recently, including TRIPPEVALS and the HOPPVALS cellular blinds, the METALLISK espresso maker and HEROISK and TALRIKA dishes.
