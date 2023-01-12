Health Canada Is Recalling Certain Clothes From Giant Tiger Due To 'The Presence Of Mold'
Not exactly what you want to be wearing. 😬
If you went shopping at Giant Tiger in 2022, you might want to take a look at your purchases to make sure they're not the products listed in one of Health Canada's latest recalls.
On Thursday, January 12, the government agency issued a consumer product recall for some items of clothing that were sold at the retailer in 2022 due to a microbial hazard in the form of mold.
The affected clothing items include:
- Men’s Sherpa Robes
- Men’s Ski Pants
- Pajar Ski Pants
- Giant Tiger brands Sleepwear (monkey bars, Bella & Birdie, Mountain Ridge, Survival Gear, Carisma
For more information, including style SKU numbers, further details can be found on the Health Canada listing.
According to the government agency, "the recalled products may contain mold" and no reports of injuries in Canada have been reported to the company as of December 21, 2022.
"The company reported that 4511, 970, 637 and 1675 units of the affected sleepwear, robes, Pajar ski pants and men’s ski pants, respectively, were sold in Canada," says the Health Canada listing.
While the robes and sleepwear items were sold at Giant Tiger between October to November of 2022, the Pajar ski pants were sold between August to November and the ski pants were sold in December.
If you own or believe you own any of the affected items, consumers are advised to immediately stop using them immediately and to contact Giant Tiger to procure a refund.
For further information, customers can visit the Giant Tiger Customer Service Page to get in touch with the retailer.
