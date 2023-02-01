Health Canada Is Recalling Thousands Of Sweaters & Hoodies Due To 'Flammability Hazard'
They were sold from August 2019 to 2022.
Health Canada has recently issued a consumer product recall for thousands of hoodies and sweatshirts that do not comply with federal regulations.
On Wednesday, February 1, the government agency advised that certain Helly Hansen clothing items are the subject of a recall due to a flammability hazard.
"The affected products, which incorporate brushed cotton fabrics that have undergone a specific treatment, either do not or may not comply with the Textile Flammability Regulations," warns Health Canada.
The affected items include:
- 78380 – Manchester Graphic Hoodie
- 79243 – Kensington Zip Hoodie
- 79245 – Kensington Sweatshirt
- 79247 – Kensington Zip Sweatshirt
- 79263 – HHWW Graphic Sweatshirt
- 79264 – Logo Hoodie
- 79208 – Manchester Sweatshirt
- 79209 – W Manchester Sweatshirt
- 79210 – Manchester Half Zip Sweatshirt
- 79212 – Manchester Zip Sweatshirt
- 79213 – W Manchester Zip Sweatshirt
- 79214 – Manchester Hoodie
- 79215 – W Manchester Hoodie
- 79216 – Manchester Zip Hoodie
- 79217 – W Manchester Zip Hoodie
- 41741 – JR Graphic Hoodie
- 53525 – Stripe Hybrid Jacket
- 53579 – YU Crew Sweater
- 53582 – YU Hoodie 2.0
- 62933 – F2F Cotton Sweater
- 62933 - F2F Organic Cotton Sweater
- 62934 - F2F Cotton Hoodie
- 62934 - F2F Organic Cotton Hoodie
- 62935 – W F2F Cotton Sweater
- 62935 – W F2F Organic Cotton Sweater
- 62936 – W F2F Cotton Hoodie
- 62936 -W F2F Organic Cotton Hoodie
Further information, such as the purchase order, can be found on the government listing.
Customers are advised to stop using the product immediately and to contact Helly Hansen for a product replacement credit.
"As of January 9, 2023, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in connection with the affected products in Canada or in any other jurisdiction," said Health Canada.
The recalled products were sold between August 2019 until 2022 and 128,680 units were sold in Canada.
